Avalanche shuts down Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

Estimated time of opening is 10 p.m.: DriveBC

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed again as an avalanche has covered the road in snow.

DriveBC is reporting that the highway is closed for a nine-kilometre stretch near the western border of Glacier National Park. The road is closed from 44 kilometres east of Revelstoke to 53 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

Emcon’s Selkirk Division said that the clean-up is from avalanche control conducted this afternoon near the Lanark Snowshed.

“We are in the process of mobilize [sic] more equipment from the east of the debris,” a tweet from Emcon’s Selkirk Division said.

The estimated time of opening is 10 p.m. There is no detour available.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. firefighters save dog from house fire

Just Posted

B.C. Green leader supports Premier Horgan’s pipeline stance

Andrew Weaver calls the Alberta premier’s B.C. wine ban response “petty”

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Family Day switch has opposition

Big White executive vice-president felt it would hurt tourism

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

Avalanche shuts down Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

Estimated time of opening is 10 p.m.: DriveBC

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on change to B.C. Family Day

The stat holiday will fall on the third Monday of February, starting next year

Federal Tories eye 2019 election

Choice in 2019 will come down to Canada being free or unfree in future: Scheer

VIDEO: Avalanche triggered near Lanark Snowshed

Avalanche control continues on Trans-Canada Highway

B.C. firefighters save dog from house fire

The animal was carried from the home and given an oxygen mask

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Chilliwack parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Chief Justice defends judge in Berry custody case

In wake of murders, Justice Gray faces criticism for granting Berry access to girls on Christmas Eve

Most Read