Cases of avian flu have been detected on certain poultry farms in six central Alberta counties. (File photo from flickr)

Avian flu samples tested from North Okanagan farm

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there is a high suspect premises in the regional district

A local farm is being tested for potential avian flu.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said samples are currently being tested at the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease.

“There is a high suspect premises in the Regional District of North Okanagan,” the CFIA said in an email to the Morning Star.

“If a notifiable avian influenza virus is confirmed by the laboratory, the CFIA will inform the public through its web site.”

About 260,000 birds have been euthanized or killed by the virus in Canada, a majority in Alberta.

– with files from the Canadian Press

