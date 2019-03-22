Google Maps

Update: Highway 3 closed between Hedley and Keremeos due to vehicle accident

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident this morning.

  • Mar. 22, 2019 6:42 a.m.
  • News

Update: 7 a.m.

Highway 3 is currently closed in both directions between Scott Avenue and Highway 3A. A detour is available via Highway 3A and Highway 5A.

The estimated time of reopening is 11:30 a.m.

Original:

A vehicle incident is causing heavy traffic delays Friday morning west of Keremeos.

Along Highway 3, heavy delays are expected in the area. DriveBC is asking drivers to consider an alternative route to avoid the highway between Hedley and Keremeos.

More to come.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Overdose calls keep Kelowna paramedics busy

Just Posted

Thief takes magnet honouring fallen veteran in Lake Country

The magnet was stolen from a vehicle in the district

Season wraps for Kelowna Rockets

The Rockets came close to a playoff berth, but were bounced out by Kamloops in tiebreaker

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Friday last day before rain and clouds return

Environement Canada forcasts a sunny Friday, but darker weekend days

West Kelowna Firefighters to host memorial golf tournament

The 1st annual Troy Russell Memorial honors the late firefighter

It’s almost time to wine tour again in Kelowna

Lots of great places to visit according to Tourism Kelowna

Okanagan Music Rundown: From The Colour Tongues to Colin James, this week will be filled with great music

Put these great live shows on your radar

Avoid Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos: Heavy traffic delays due to accident

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident this morning.

Renowned piano player to headline Peach Festival

Ben Waters, performing at Penticton Peach Festival, has hit the stage with The Rolling Stones

Foodie Friday: crocodile pizza at Bad Tattoo

Take a trip down under and try the Penticton brewery’s newest creation

Permit rejected to bring two cheetahs to B.C.

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

Real-life tsunami threat in Port Alberni prompts evacuation updates

UBC study says some people didn’t recognize the emergency signal

Care providers call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The association also asks the province to conduct an audit and review of the mandate of her office

Update: Highway 3 near Keremeos open to alternating traffic

Details scarce about collision that has closed Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Okanagan librarian delves into trio of titles

Book Talk: Dark Matter, Lincoln’s Dreams and The Jealous Kind

Most Read