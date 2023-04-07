Eva Hartmann with the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society treating a beaver from Kelowna. (Interior Wildlife/Eva Hartmann)

Award-winning films to be played at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre for charity

The 2022 fundraiser raised over $6,700

Support the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society today (April 7) at the Wild About Spring Film Festival.

At Creekside Theatre in Lake Country, there will be a silent auction and a line-up of films to fundraise for the society.

The silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m. with a grand prize of WestJet return flights for two.

The three award-winning films to be showcased are ‘Part of the Pack’ on wolf co-existence in B.C., ‘Community for the wild’ from a research project at UBCO on mule-deer, and ‘Wild City – Calgary’s wildlife rehab’.

Last year Wild About Spring raised $6,737.

Interior Wildlife was launched in 2020 and provides care and rehabilitation for wildlife in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Downtown Kelowna resident beaver treated for tail infection, given snacks after procedure

