The Glorious Sons will play Prospera Place in Kelowna Nov. 5. —Image: contributed

Award-winning rockers The Glorious Sons to play Kelowna

Fresh off supporting the Rolling Stones in France, the Canadian band will play Prospera Place Nov. 5

By Matthew Abrey

Fresh off their performance with the Rolling Stones at the Orange Velodrome in France last month, Canadian rockers, The Glorious Sons, have announced they will be coming to Kelowna.

The Juno Award-winning band will be gracing the Prospera Place stage on Monday, Nov. 5, as they bring their S.O.S (Sawed Off Shotgun) tour to town.

The band released its third studio album in October 2017, and has been washed in a wave of success since its release, including winning a Juno Award for Rock Album of the Year, taking home the Group of the Year award at the 2018 Indies, and having its hit single, Everything is Alright certified gold in Canada, which also landed the band its first number one in the alternative radio format.

Fellow 2018 Juno Award-winners for Breakthrough Group of the Year, The Beaches, will join the band on the 14-date national tour.

Tickets range from $40.50 for back bowl seats to 145.50 for a VIP meet and greet package.

For more information on the show, and to buy tickets, visit https://selectyourtickets.com/event-pro/the-glorious-sons-kelowna/.

