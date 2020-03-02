B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

A person hoping to alter their travel plans walked into Abbotsford International Airport on Friday and claimed to have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Swoop officials say the person later admitted to having lied in an attempt to change their flight plan – the airline’s changes- and-cancellation policy requires a medical note to change one’s ticket due to a medical situation.

An airline spokesperson said staff took the person’s visit “very seriously and sanitized all appropriate surfaces.”

“Due to the sensitive nature of this claim, we followed up with this passenger, who said they were only making this claim to try and change their flight.”

The airline wouldn’t provide any more details about the passenger.

Officials are also warning those who do legitimately feel sick not to come into the airport.

“We do not suggest anyone who is feeling unwell to show up at the airport and to utilize our call centre,” Swoop’s Larissa Mark said in an email.

“Should a guest present ill or fall ill during travel, our frontline teams and crews are trained to handle multiple scenarios and situations that can arise on the ground or onboard our aircraft and have access to real-time support of physicians when requested.”

RELATED: Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

Just Posted

Police look for suspects in early morning assault in downtown Kelowna

RCMP said the assault left a man seriously injured

Big Bear Software to launch new West Kelowna shared office space

Big Bear Software provides custom software solutions

No one injured after car drives through Kelowna pizza shop: RCMP

A 63-year-old woman drove her corolla through Hansen’s Classic Pizza last Saturday

Two charged in Kelowna Canada Day stabbing death back in court

Nathan Truant, 27, Noah Vaten, 21, are both charged with manslaughter

Dubstep legend, Borgore, returns to Sapphire Nightclub

The electronic dance music DJ is on a world tour, making numerous stops in B.C. and Alberta

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Dyer: Your “little bit” does not count

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about the environment

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Osoyoos man loses home in structure fire

The man suffered no injuries due to the fire.

Help celebrate women’s achievements in the Shuswap and the world

International Women’s Day officially on March 8, Salmon Arm event set for March 5

Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashed head-on with semi truck

Police report driver and passenger fled on foot, arrested with help from police dog

Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

LETTER: Childrearing courses should be taught in schools

Along with their physical wellbeing, children’s sound psychological health should a priority

Big White hosts its largest race event in history

Over 400 skiers and snowboarders are competing at the World Airline Ski Championships

Most Read