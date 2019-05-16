B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Pipeline politics said to be more discouraging to Alberta tourists than cost of fuel

While prices at the pumps have hit record highs in some parts of B.C. – before the summer tourist season has even begun – Shuswap boat rental operators say the impact on the price of boat gas has been more moderate than expected.

Mike Helfrick, owner of Sicamous’ Red’s Rentals, which opened for the season on May 15, said he was able to start the summer offering boat gas for five cents less than what it cost at the same time last year.

Helfrick noted the carbon tax, which increased on April 1, did not raise the cost of his initial fuel delivery as much as he expected, adding the price of fuel generally rises for the peak tourist season from June to August.

Read More: Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Read More: Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Much of Red’s fleet of rental boats and jet-skis has not been pre-booked for the May long weekend, but he attributed that to rain in the forecast rather than people balking at the cost of fuel.

Kim Karampelas, the owner of Sea-Dog Rentals, which operates off of Salmon Arm’s Marine Park wharf, shared Helfrick’s optimism but noted the risks of customers opting for shorter rentals or not coming at all.

The season is just starting for Sea Dog as well. Karampelas said May 14’s only customers, a group of Australians, didn’t seem phased by the price of fuel.

Karampelas said boaters recognize the price to purchase gas on the water will be above what it costs at the pumps on land, but wondered if Albertans, who make up a sizable part of their boat rental clientele, will make a trip when there is such a disparity of fuel costs between the two provinces.

Read More: Video: Security footage shows thieves stealing from auto recycler

Read More: Conference to address pressures on the planet

Colleen Anderson, operations manager of Sicamous-based Waterway Houseboats, said bookings from Albertans are down, but it is the smouldering feud between the two provinces over the Trans-Mountain Pipeline – more than the price of fuel –that is keeping them away.

“We’re open for business and we want to see everyone here and enjoying the summer,” Anderson said

“People should be allowed to come here and enjoy it and spend their tourism dollars here and not feel that they’re being gouged or disrespected over the pipeline.”

Although bad blood over opposition to the pipeline is keeping some Albertans away, Anderson said an explanation of the fuel price disparity would be helpful. She noted that a resolution which originated in the Sicamous Council chambers where she holds an elected seat has gone forward to the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) requesting an explanation for the high prices.

Karampelas expressed optimism that the allure of Shuswap Lake would overcome the cost of fuel and keep boats on the water even if prices don’t fall.

“Loyal people that always come here, they come regardless, this is where they want to be for the Summer.”

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques announces winners of science contest from space
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rainy day on the way

Just Posted

Okanagan College student trades digital skills for apprenticeship

Jessica de Groot graduates from Okanagan College collision repair program

Kelowna resident angered with overnight construction

The woman alleges she was given no notice that there would be overnight construction in her neighbourhood

Best of the best: Team Canada ready for fierce competition at Kelowna fastpitch tournament

Team Canada friendlies kick off the tournament Thursday night

Accused confessed to police he hit murder victim with hammer

Jurors watch video footage of Steven Pirko telling officers about deadly night

Citizen-science initiative needs volunteers to count Okanagan-Shuswap bats

Volunteer assistance is needed to count bats at local roost sites around B.C.

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Cloth bags now available at Summerland thrift store

Reusable bags a switch from old grocery bags previously used at store

Kamloops RCMP arrest 4 in hotel stabbing

A man sustained serious injuries after being stabbed in the Northbridge Hotel in Kamloops

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

North Okanagan chambers to host federal tourism minister

Minister Mélanie Joly will take part in a breakfast roundtable at Fairways Bistro in Armstrong Thursday, May 23.

Most Read