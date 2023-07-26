A woman walks in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. The provincial government has announced up to $10.5 million for small businesses to apply for grants for repairs for vandalism or prevention. The announcement was in Chinatown on Wednesday (July 26, 2023) which has been hard hit by vandalism in recent years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A woman walks in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. The provincial government has announced up to $10.5 million for small businesses to apply for grants for repairs for vandalism or prevention. The announcement was in Chinatown on Wednesday (July 26, 2023) which has been hard hit by vandalism in recent years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. announces $10.5M for small businesses impacted by vandalism

Owners can apply for up to $2K for cost of repairs or up to $1K for prevention

Small businesses in B.C. will soon be able to apply for grants for vandalism repairs and prevention.

Jobs and Economic Development Minister Brenda Bailey announced up to $10.5 million to give small business the relief from the cost of vandalism. Bailey made the announcement in Vancouver’s Chinatown Wednesday (July 26), which has been hard hit by vandalism in recent years.

Business owners will be able to apply to up to $2,000 for the cost of repairs or $1,000 for vandalism prevention. It will begin in the fall and will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

More to come.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentProvincial GovernmentSmall Business

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kayaker and boat captain missing on Okanagan lakes

Just Posted

Award-winning Chardonnay from O’Rourke Family Estate Winery in Lake Country. (Brittany Webster/Calendar)
Gala for Lake Country Health to be held at one of B.C.’s newest wineries

The Ramada Lodge and Conference Centre is located at the corner of Harvey and Dilworth in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Ramada Lodge hotel sold to Okanagan company

50-year old James Michael ‘Mike’ Montemiglio left his residence on Sunday, July 23 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Kelowna RCMP asking for public’s help to find missing man

A $35 million jackpot ticket was purchased in Kamloops while a $500,000 winning lottery ticket was bought in Shuswap from the draw on Tuesday, July 25. (File Photo)
Lotto Max $35 million winner purchased in Kamloops