Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a conference at press theatre at Legislature in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a conference at press theatre at Legislature in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

B.C. announces 514 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

‘This has been an extraordinary and challenging year,’ Dr. Henry acknowledges

B.C. reported 514 new COVID-19 cases Friday (Jan. 29), according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The already tumultuous situation in long-term care has seen a new outbreak at Holy Family facilities in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

“It’s a single case so far,” explained Henry. “Investigations will go from there.”

There were five new deaths reported over the past 24 hours, with 292 people in hospital, 74 of whom are in intensive care.

Of the new cases, 220 were discovered in the Fraser Health region, which has seen a significant decline in infections in past few weeks. There were 134 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal region, 71 in Interior Health, 57 in Northern Health and 29 on Vancouver Island.

Henry emphasized the resiliency of British Columbians.

“We have adapted,” she said.

“This has been an extraordinary and challenging year. All of our normal rituals have been thrown apart and reassembled: everything from births to deaths, graduations and weddings.”

RELATED: B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

RELATED: Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC HealthCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops emergency crews search for man in North Thompson river
Next story
Donations welcomed for family who escaped house fire near Chase

Just Posted

A mother and daughter in an Interior Health care home, who’s names are being withheld due to privacy, receive their COVID-19 vaccine together. (Photo courtesy of Interior Health)
COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

As of Jan. 29, approx. 20,000 residents and staff in care homes across IH have been offered vaccine

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Police want answers after van hits Kelowna woman, drives off

Police seeking witnesses, 52-year-old woman escapes with minor injuries

A man has been sentenced in court for his part in assaulting a Kelowna bus driver in 2019. (File)
Man sentenced in assault of Kelowna transit driver

Christian Habberjam plead guilty on Dec. 10, 2020 to one count of assault causing bodily harm

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. (Black Press file photos)
Kelowna, Victoria mayors call on B.C. to create housing pilot for homeless with complex needs

The co-chairs of the B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus want to work with the B.C. government to develop a five-site pilot project

Kevin Lee Barrett was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. He was sentenced Jan. 29, 2021, to six years behind bars. (Facebook)
Update: 6 years in jail for West Kelowna man who viciously beat, abandoned his mother

Kevin Barrett found guilty of assaulting his mother, leaving her on road outside of town in 2019

Chinese medical staff wave farewell to a World Health Organization team during their visit to Hubei Province Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan in central China on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The WHO team visited the hospital where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts’ long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes

Global problems affect Canada’s vaccination effort

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Donations welcomed for family who escaped house fire near Chase

Donations of cash, clothing and housewares are being accepted.

Kamloops Search and Rescue is continuing its search after a report of a man attempting to swim across the North Thompson River. Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO/KTW
Kamloops emergency crews search for man in North Thompson river

There were reports of a man in the water Thursday night about 7:30 p.m.

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

Jolynn Collier and her son Oliver are currently in Vancouver's B.C. Children's Hospital. (GoFundMe)
Couple faces struggle after baby tests positive for COVID-19

Oliver and his parents have been in Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital since Jan. 24

A new development called Altitude in Sun Peaks sold out in one weekend. (Artist’s representation)
Recreation properties in Shuswap, Kamloops popular in pandemic

Sun Peaks development sells quickly, Shuswap property values rise

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read