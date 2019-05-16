Quazar’s Arcade has a few rare gems for people to play including both Space Invader games and one of the rarest games in the world — Star Trek Captain’s Chair. (Photo Provided)

B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

More than 20 vintage games featured at Quazar’s Arcade

Whether you’re looking for a trip down memory lane or just something to do with the kids this weekend, Victoria’s Quazar’s Arcade will have more than 20 vintage arcade games on the floor this weekend, including one of the rarest games in the world — Star Trek Captain’s Chair.

Some of the names among the new hoard of games include Frogger, Ms. Pac Man, Space Invaders, Tron, Tapper, Paper Boy and Star Wars Jedi Cock Pit.

Emily Sutherland of Quazar’s says people can experience a wave of nostalgia and introduce kids to the classics.

READ ALSO: Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

“My favourite game on the arcade side is — well we just got Tapper so it’s definitely Tapper — that’s a classic for me, also Tempest is awesome,” she says. “Then on the pinball side it really does vary, it depends on the day and how I’m doing, but right now I really love Star Trek The Next Generation and I love the Iron Maiden pinball machine as well.”

The arcade has a total of 31 different pinball machines and over 80 arcade games which are rotated on the floor, making sure people are playing games they haven’t seen before or at least for a couple weeks.

READ ALSO: Coin-operated pinball arcade opens in downtown Victoria

Quazar’s has a few other rare games, including both Dragon Slayer games, one and two. The majority of the arcade games take one token, which costs 50 cents, and the pinball machines are two tokens. A select few are three tokens depending on the rarity of the machine.

A few games have been placed around the city as well, with one at Empire Donuts in Cook Street Village and one at Lucky Bar downtown.

Quazar’s will be open from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Victoria Day long weekend to celebrate their new games.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Quazar’s Arcade will have more than 20 new vintage arcade games on the floor this weekend, including one of the rarest games in the world — Star Trek Captain’s Chair. (Photo provided)

Previous story
Feds ‘deeply concerned’ by China’s arrests of Canadians Kovrig, Spavor
Next story
Replacing Phoenix pay system cheaper than fixing its mess, PBO reports

Just Posted

Sip wine this May Long weekend in West Kelowna

Mission Hill is hosting the Farm to Table Market and Lunch

Kelowna-based motorcycle app adds new club feature

The new Tonit feature helps club members communicate, promote events

The number 222 and Kelowna’s murder victim Chris Ausman

Officers told Steven Pirko the number was significant to Christopher Ausman

Vernon RCMP respond to reports of shots fired near residence

Despite arrests, the investigation continues and police remain on scene

New UBC Okanagan tech could leave smart watches in the dust

UBC Okanagan develops washable, yarn-like sensors with promising health applications

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Cancer-causing substance used to cut cocaine turns up in Nelson, B.C., drugs

Police warn the once-popular painkiller was banned in Canada in 1973

B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Pipeline politics said to be more discouraging to Alberta tourists than cost of fuel

Friends rally for Okanagan man’s stolen bike

GoFundMe page started to help Vernon’s Maurice Strong raise money for new specialty bicycle

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Most Read