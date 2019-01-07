B.C. boy dies after being hit by truck while cycling

An eight-year-old Nanaimo boy died on the weekend after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident happened at about 11:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of Nelson Street.

Police, firefighters and B.C. Ambulance responded to the scene and emergency first aid was rendered almost immediately by several Good Samaritans and first responders.

The injured child was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital where he received emergency care by medical staff, but due to his injuries he was eventually pronounced dead.

Investigators obtained multiple statements and spoke with the driver of the truck who remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators. Officers were able to determine the boy, who was wearing a bike helmet, was with a sibling when he rode out of a driveway and collided with the truck, described as a F-350 pickup. Alcohol, speed and drugs are not believed to be contributing factors. The vehicle has been seized by investigators and will undergo a mechanical inspection.

Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services also attended the scene to assist the family and those involved.

As the boy was a student of School District 68, school district officials were notified. RCMP school liaison officers along with grief counsellors will be in place to assist with any students and staff impacted by the incident.

“This is just a tragic occurrence,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release issued Monday. “Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young boy and everyone involved. We would also like to acknowledge several bystanders who without hesitation initiated emergency first aid to the youth.”

These bystanders, who rendered first aid, departed before investigators could speak with them and investigators would like to speak with those people. Anyone with information about this incident or the names of the Good Samaritans is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

The investigation is continuing.



