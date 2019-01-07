B.C. boy dies after being hit by truck while cycling

Eight-year-old struck and killed Sunday in Nanaimo

An eight-year-old Nanaimo boy died on the weekend after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident happened at about 11:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of Nelson Street.

Police, firefighters and B.C. Ambulance responded to the scene and emergency first aid was rendered almost immediately by several Good Samaritans and first responders.

The injured child was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital where he received emergency care by medical staff, but due to his injuries he was eventually pronounced dead.

Investigators obtained multiple statements and spoke with the driver of the truck who remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators. Officers were able to determine the boy, who was wearing a bike helmet, was with a sibling when he rode out of a driveway and collided with the truck, described as a F-350 pickup. Alcohol, speed and drugs are not believed to be contributing factors. The vehicle has been seized by investigators and will undergo a mechanical inspection.

Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services also attended the scene to assist the family and those involved.

As the boy was a student of School District 68, school district officials were notified. RCMP school liaison officers along with grief counsellors will be in place to assist with any students and staff impacted by the incident.

“This is just a tragic occurrence,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release issued Monday. “Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young boy and everyone involved. We would also like to acknowledge several bystanders who without hesitation initiated emergency first aid to the youth.”

These bystanders, who rendered first aid, departed before investigators could speak with them and investigators would like to speak with those people. Anyone with information about this incident or the names of the Good Samaritans is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

The investigation is continuing.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man confessed to killing B.C. girl because he didn’t want to lose job: lawyer
Next story
West Kelowna police warn drivers to slow down

Just Posted

West Kelowna police warn drivers to slow down

Police are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones now class is back in session

Popular Kelowna city councillor recovering in KGH, says wife

Charlie Hodge is conscious, off the respirator and due to be released Tuesday after days in ICU

Suspected meat thief still on the loose in Kelowna

RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly pulled a knife on store employees in December

Man charged after yelling sexual obscenities at Kelowna reporter

Bo Poirier is charged with causing a disturbance after yelling the phrase ‘FHRITP’

BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival hires judging manager

Marjorie King has joined the festival’s team

More than 500 brides attend Hitched Okanagan

One of the first bridal fairs of the year kicked off in Kelowna on Sunday

‘Division’ at Okanagan fire department leads to investigation

Third-party investigator hired by City of Enderby makes recommendations, options for fire department

Battle over insurance payout for missing gold B.C. eagle statue

The gold and diamond-encrusted eagle was reported stolen in Delta in 2016

B.C. boy dies after being hit by truck while cycling

Eight-year-old struck and killed Sunday in Nanaimo

Man confessed to killing B.C. girl because he didn’t want to lose job: lawyer

Garry Handlen is on trial for the killing of 12-year-old Monica Jack back in 1978

B.C.’s top court gives Ottawa more time to fix solitary confinement law

Federal government now has until mid-June to bring in replacement legislation

London, New Delhi and Las Vegas top Canadians’ 2019 world travel spots

That’s according to a new survey from travel search engine Kayak

RCMP start to clear Indigenous pipeline protest camps in northern B.C.

Police have arrived at the Gitdumden checkpoint south of Houston

Vancouver Island parents charged for capture of child luring suspect

Video of Port Alberni assault was widely distributed on social media

Most Read