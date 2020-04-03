B.C. business groups warn revenues down 50-75% during COVID-19

Two-thirds of the businesses surveyed report revenues are down by at least 50 per cent

Business organizations across British Columbia say revenues have plunged among their members and that paints an “ominous picture” for the economy.

The BC Chamber of Commerce, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and Business Council of British Columbia say of 1,900 businesses were surveyed, about half have seen revenues drop by 75 per cent or more.

Two-thirds of the businesses report revenues are down by at least 50 per cent.

A statement from the organizations says the data reveals what businesses and workers are experiencing now and what they expect to face in the future.

It says more than half of businesses contacted worry they will be insolvent or not have the fiscal capacity to restart their business.

Roughly the same number expect any economic rebound will be slow while just 14 per cent anticipate a speedy recovery.

Val Litwin, president and CEO of the BC Chamber of Commerce says governments are seeking solutions to help struggling businesses, but owners need immediate help.

“With these survey results entrepreneurs are sending a clear message to Ottawa and Victoria: they need enhanced supports now because time is running out,” Litwin says in the statement.

“Governments must focus on getting subsidies and credits to businesses quickly.”

The organizations say opinions among their members are divided about the effectiveness of announced government support, possibly because most funds have not yet started to flow.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Military to help fight COVID in Quebec; deaths pass 150 as cases near 12,000
Next story
Summerland Action Festival cancelled

Just Posted

Kelowna gamer donates proceeds to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Dylan St. Onge will donate all his April proceeds to help those affected by COVID-19

Kelowna’s The Wild! to host live stream concert April 4

The Kelowna staple will be playing songs off their new album Listen to Still Believe In Rock and Roll

Okanagan real estate market stable; bracing for slowdown due to COVID-19

Real estate board projects slowdown as the economic impacts of the pandemic continue to develop

City of Kelowna Bylaw to assist with compliance of public health orders

Bylaw can issue formal warnings and will contact Interior Health when ongoing non-compliance is occurring

Campfires banned in Central Okanagan to support COVID-19 efforts

The ban follows the provincial decision to suspend open burning until April 15

From inside the ER: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19

‘Stay home. It’s working,’ says ER doctor in a Q&A discussion, ‘And please don’t worry.’

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Summerland Action Festival cancelled

COVID-19 pandemic leads to decision to stop large outdoor event

COVID19 pushes Salmon Arm boxing coach into students’ living rooms

Needs of students with Parkinson’s prompts Bulldogs’ Peggy Maerz into Zoom Room

B.C. lawyer describes inmate’s positive COVID-19 test as ‘a huge problem’

Virus in the confined space of Okanagan Correctional Centre may be difficult to contain

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Updated: Two trucks collide on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Due to a vehicle incident

Most Read