FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

Film showed torture and was age-inappropriate, commissioner found

A Catholic school teacher in Vancouver was fired and reprimanded for showing an inappropriate film about the Crusades to a Grade 5 class.

A report released Tuesday by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation said Hani Nabil Naguib Amin Malti was a teacher at an elementary school operated by the Catholic Independent Schools of Vancouver Archdiocese.

The incident happened more than two years ago on Jan. 12, 2017. The report said Malti showed a seven minute long “age-inappropriate, graphic, narrated YouTube video about the Crusade wars containing graphic drawings showing violence, persecution and torture.”

Students in Malti’s class said they were unable to get the images out of their heads and felt “disturbed and scared.”

On Jan. 20, 2017, the school issued a letter of discipline to Malti and fired him without cause that same day. The school principal reported the incident to the commissioner on Feb. 15, 2017, and and made another report regarding Malti on March 3 that same year.

The commissioner began considering the issue on May 2, 2017, but did not issue a citation to Malti until Aug. 29, 2019. The commissioner said Malti admitted fault and was reprimanded.

Malti’s LinkedIn page says he holds a Masters of Education from Simon Fraser University and is currently a teacher at the Blessed Sacrament School in Vancouver.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

Just Posted

Candidates butt heads over small business issues at Kelowna-Lake Country forum

Five of the seven local candidates were in attendance

Petition against ‘wet’ housing project in Rutland surpasses 15,000 signatures

The petition wants to change drug and alcohol use at the McCurdy Road Supportive Housing project

Mountain Film Festival bringing acclaimed Canadian alpinist to Kelowna

Barry Blanchard and the International Mountain Film Festival visit the Okanagan Oct. 19

Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

Frosty, sub-zero weather on the way for Central Okanagan

Temperatures are expected to reach below zero tonight and Wednesday

Election 2019: Robert Mellalieu — Green Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Robert Mellalieu is running for the Green Party in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Spark Joy: You don’t have to get rid of all your books

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Councillors in B.C. city ask mayor to resume leave while facing sex assault charge

Mayor Rob Vagramov said he would take the comments into consideration

Morning Start: Is it too early for a snowfall?

Your morning start for Wednesday, October 9th, 2019

Police Act report finds retired B.C. sgt-at-arms commits neglect of duty

Gary Lenz had announced his retirement earlier this month

Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan

Average legal cannabis price dropped to $10.23 per gram

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

Most Read