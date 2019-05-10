Saanich Police arrested Jesse Doig on Tuesday, charged in connection with a sexual assault in the 3900 block of Wolf Street on March 17, 2019. The 23-year-old Saanich man faces charges of sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter, and forcible confinement when he appears in court later today. (Facebook)

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

Saanich Police have confirmed Jesse Doig, a 23-year-old Saanich man, was arrested on May 7 in relation to three charges connected to a sexual assault in March.

According to Doig’s facebook page he is an employee at The Cridge Centre for the Family, a charity with the aim of ‘manifesting the love of Jesus Christ by rendering aid and services to children, adults and families’ as stated on their website.

RELATED: Man enters unlocked Saanich home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Doig has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter and forcible confinement.

Brandishing a knife, a suspect entered a townhouse in the 3900-block of Wolf Street on March 17 around 2 a.m. and sexually assaulted a woman who was visiting friends for the University of Victoria.

RELATED: Saanich man faces three charges after sexual assault involving a knife

“This was very traumatic crime that significantly impacted the 22-year-old female victim,” said Sgt. Julie Fast. “We have remained in close communication with her and are ensuring that support services are available to her as our investigation moves forward as a result of this arrest.”

Police arrested Doig late Tuesday night following what Fast described was a “lengthy investigation.”

Doig’s next court appearance will be Monday morning in the B.C. Provincial Court House.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude
Next story
Humboldt Broncos players who loved the Okanagan to be honoured Wednesday

Just Posted

Porcupine climbs up tree, surprises Kelowna hiker

‘Who knew porcupines were tree climbers?’

Peachland residents spot multiple bears in neighbourhoods

People in Peachland Neighbours Facebook group said they wish no harm to bears

Gear up and grab your pup; Dirty Mutter returns to Kelowna

The canine obstacle course returns September

Motorized scooter accident sends elderly West Kelowna woman to hospital

The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon

Big brother, big winner: Kelowna local wins reality TV show

Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

Okanagan Music Rundown: From Majestic Downfall to the Apollo Suns your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

16-month-old toddler dies after being left in hot car for number of hours in Burnaby

RCMP confirmed an investigation is underway

Apollo Suns shine on Okanagan

Dance-inducing rock band plays Vernon, Enderby, Kelowna, Oliver

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

Summerland construction activity shows increase in 2019

Total value of building permits so far this year at $19,047,800

Column: Fine dining and our dirty little devices

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Foul play ruled out for Vernon man recovering from head injury, witnesses still sought

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdale with expenses related to his recovery.

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Most Read