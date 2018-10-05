The Comox Valley RCMP responded to a concerning report involving a young child who became sick after ingesting cannabis-infused gummy bear candies. (Pixabay)

B.C. child in hospital after eating cannabis gummy bears

The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she ate discarded candies

  • Oct. 5, 2018 11:25 a.m.
  • News

A young child in B.C. was airlifted to hospital after police say they became sick from eating cannabis-infused gummy bear candies.

Police in Comox launched an investigation after discovering the child’s parents brought her to a local hospital on Vancouver Island after she displayed signs of medical distress. The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she discovered some discarded candies and then ate an unknown number of them.

The child was airlifted to another hospital to receive further medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. The parents acted quickly in seeking immediate medical treatment for their child and are co-operating with investigators.

“This is a very unfortunate situation that brings to light the dangers of cannabis-infused edibles – specifically those that resemble candy,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP.

“These are products that need to be treated with the same care and control that we treat our prescription drugs with.”

Police would like to remind the public that cannabis is a drug which could be toxic to children. If you suspect a child accidentally ingested any drug, call 911 right away.

