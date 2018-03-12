A horse-drawn carriage is seen in Victoria on Thursday, March 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. city considers tighter reins on horse-drawn carriage tours

One councillor wants to keep better track of the horses, another suggests the tours don’t belong in the city

One B.C. city is looking at new regulations for a popular component of its bustling tourist sector.

Victoria councillors are considering tightening city regulations governing horse-drawn carriage tours as part of proposed wholesale changes to its animal control bylaw.

The changes include ensuring individual horses display identification numbers and health records to allow for improved animal monitoring by city licensing officers and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Councillors will debate the bylaw amendments Thursday after a meeting last week was extended due to public interest.

Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe says the city wants to keep better track of the horses, while another council member has suggested the carriage tours no longer belong in the city.

Horse-drawn carriage tours of downtown Victoria’s scenic Inner Harbour and bucolic Beacon Hill Park are popular tourism attractions, but they have often been dogged by animal rights proponents who oppose the tours.

Council is also considering renaming the current regulation to the animal responsibility bylaw, which will prohibit the sale of dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and rabbits at pet stores.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Doug Ford is leader of Ontario opposition party
Next story
Researchers watching for spread of white nose syndrome

Just Posted

UPDATE: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

Update: West Kelowna parents look to delay grade reconfiguration

Parents argue due process was not followed in school board decision

Defence minister to speak in Kelowna

Harjit Sajjan will make an announcement concerning reservists at the B.C. Dragoons armoury Tuesday

Kelowna man in custody after shots fired Saturday

Police say they responded to a home on Saturday night in Kelowna

Kelowna asking residents to make a ‘tree-mendous’ purchase

Through its NeighbourWoods program, the city is offering six varieties of trees for sale

Career options abound at Black Press Career Fair

Black Press hosted its second annual Extreme Education and Career Fair Monday in Kelowna

UPDATED: Search continues for B.C. climber in Alaska

Aerial search of south face of Mendenhall Towers reveals no clues

Kickin’ It Up A Notch

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert, along with Tim Hicks and Josh Phillips, rocked Kelowna Friday night

Silver lining for Knights at B.C. finals

Kelowna Christian is runner-up at the provincial A girls basketball championship in Abbotsford.

One dead after rockslide crashes into South Okanagan house

The 81-year-old man is believed to have been outside when the rockslide hit his house

Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Auto body repairs, legal bills pushing up vehicle insurance rates

Researchers watching for spread of white nose syndrome

Spring bat reports can help monitor spread of deadly disease

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Downtown snow removal draws debate

City of Vernon looks over snow removal budget in downtown core

Most Read