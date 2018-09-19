B.C. co-op develops tech to help prevent ODs, especially for alone users

Brave Technology has been awarded $200,000 in the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge

A Vancouver technology co-operative is gaining recognition for developing a mobile app and three other digital monitoring tools aimed at preventing overdoses.

Brave Technology is the only Canadian participant among 12 companies awarded $200,000 in the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge, and they are all now vying for a $1-million grant to come up with technical solutions to address the overdose crisis.

Brave’s chief operating officer Oona Krieg says people would log on to the Be Safe app before using drugs to connect with trained volunteer responders who could step in with the overdose-reversing medication naloxone or call an ambulance.

Krieg says the app would provide digital supervision for people who take drugs alone and don’t access supervised injection sites, even if they’re available.

Brave has also developed a button people could press before using drugs to alert staff in a supported housing building, for example, to get help if users don’t respond within a given time.

Krieg says the button has been used as a pilot project in Vancouver and three more pilots will begin in the city in November as the co-op continues developing its technology for any community struggling with overdoses.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Potential replacements for Phoenix pay system to start testing soon: Brison
Next story
VIDEO: Messages of hope, encouragement line bars of B.C. bridge

Just Posted

Cornel West to be speaker at UBC Okanagan campus

The professor will cover topics from his best-selling book

Kelowna city council reverses itself on pot shop locations downtown

Council now says shops will be allowed on parts of Lawrence and Leon Avenues.

Kelowna RCMP turn to public to identify person of interest

RCMP has released a sketch of the man related to an alleged break and enter

Open burning permitted again in Kamloops Fire Centre

Low fire rating prompts decision throughout Kamloops Fire Centre

Incumbent trustee candidate reassesses SOGI 123 impact

Lee-Ann Tiede says mandated student inclusiveness program has some issues

VIDEO: Messages of hope, encouragement line bars of B.C. bridge

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Trans Mountain completes Burrard Inlet spill exercise

Training required, some work continues on pipeline expansion

First court date for B.C. man accused of murdering Belgian tourist

Family and friends of Sean McKenzie, 27, filled the gallery for brief court appearance in Chilliwack

Pot, cash, mansions: Judge divvies up illegal estate of divorcing B.C. couple

The Smiths ran a multi-million marijuana operation that spanned three counties

Around the BCHL: Nanaimo Clippers acquire defenceman from Langley Rivermen

Around the BCHL is a look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

B.C. co-op develops tech to help prevent ODs, especially for alone users

Brave Technology has been awarded $200,000 in the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge

Recent jump in U.S. butter imports? All smooth, says Canadian dairy farmers

U.S. farmers recently enjoyed extra access to the Canadian market

Potential replacements for Phoenix pay system to start testing soon: Brison

Testing of prototypes to replace troubled federal pay system will begin within weeks

Nanaimo’s Tilray Inc. briefly the world’s largest cannabis company

The company, only listed in the US, nearly reached $300 in afternoon trading on Wednesday

Most Read