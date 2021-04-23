B.C. Conservation Officer Service investigating scrap fire on Shuswap property

Firefighters responding to a structure fire instead found a pile of scrap parts and refuse ablaze on a Ranchero property.
At 7:47 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, the Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department responded to a report of the structure fire in the 5900 block of Mellor’s Frontage Road.
Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services Coordinator Sean Coubrough said upon arrival, firefighting crews determined it was not a structure fire, but a fire in a pile of scrap parts and other assorted refuse.
Firefighters proceeded to protect the surrounding structures and extinguish the blaze.
Coubrough said a B.C. Conservation Officer reponded and was investigating the cause of the fire to determine if there were any contraventions to provincial burning regulations, and whether any enforcement action was required.
The fire was completely extinguished by 9 p.m.
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
General