B.C. conservation officers talk bear awareness

Now that spring has officially sprung, B.C. conservation officers (CO’s) want residents to take care with their outdoor activities as bears are set to awake from hibernation.

Two CO’s from the Lower Mainland took to social media to share some tips to stay safe this spring if you venture into bear country. They also provide advice for those who have properties in areas that bears frequent.

The two officers remind viewers to not allow bears to feel comfortable within the presence of humans, and that to scare them away you can use an airhorn or car alarm. For more information about what to do in the event that you encounter a bear or other predatory wildlife, click here.

