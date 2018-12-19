John Nuttall, left, and Amanda Korody, leave jail after a judge ruled the couple were entrapped by the RCMP in a police-manufactured crime, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday July 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Court of Appeal to rule in terror case that centres on RCMP conduct

B.C.’s appeal court is scheduled to release a decision today on a couple whose guilty verdict over plotting to blow up the provincial legislature was thrown out by a lower court judge.

British Columbia’s Appeal Court is scheduled to release a decision today on a couple whose guilty verdict over plotting to blow up the provincial legislature was thrown out by a lower court judge.

The Crown argued at an appeal hearing in January that B.C. Supreme Court Justice Catherine Bruce had no basis to conclude the RCMP manipulated John Nuttall and Amanda Korody into planting explosive devices around the legislature.

In June 2015, a jury found Nuttall and Korody guilty of conspiring to commit murder, possessing an explosive substance and placing an explosive in a public place on behalf of a terrorist group.

The convictions were put on hold until 2016 when Bruce ruled they had been entrapped by police, who she said used trickery, deceit and veiled threats to engineer the bomb plot.

Read more: Couple caught up in B.C. Legislature bomb plot to learn their fate

Read more: B.C. judge questions Crown’s urgency in applying for peace bond in terror case

Lawyers for Nuttall and Korody said there was no reason to reverse the stays of proceedings, arguing the couple feared they would be killed by the shadowy terrorist group if they didn’t follow through with the bomb plot.

Nuttall and Korody were arrested on Canada Day 2013 and charged with multiple terrorism-related offences after planting what they thought were pressure-cooker bombs at legislature.

Defence lawyers have argued the RCMP acted on unreasonable suspicions to exploit two vulnerable people, steering them towards a manufactured crime that was planned, prepared and all but carried out by police.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump backs off on demand for $5 billion to build a border wall

Just Posted

Keep dreaming for a white Christmas in Kelowna

It’s not likely that we’ll see the snow

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Make sure to equip winter tires if travelling

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Kelowna hosts World Junior pre-tournament game

Sweden faced off against Russia in The Road to the World Juniors preliminary game

Lake Country racing for title of first cannabis store in Central Okanagan

Two shops in Lake Country are now waiting for provincial approval

VIDEO: Ex-NASA engineer pranks mail thieves with glitter bomb trap

Package thefts are common this time of year, but YouTuber Mark Rober used his engineering skills

Straight from DeHart

When one door closes in the local restaurant scene, another opens.

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star, ‘Big’ director Penny Marshall dies

Marshall died of complications from diabetes on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at her Hollywood Hills home. She was 75.

B.C. Court of Appeal to rule in terror case that centres on RCMP conduct

B.C.’s appeal court is scheduled to release a decision today on a couple whose guilty verdict over plotting to blow up the provincial legislature was thrown out by a lower court judge.

Trump backs off on demand for $5 billion to build a border wall

Congress and President Donald Trump continue to bicker over his demand that lawmakers fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Canadian detained in China, not clear if related to two other detentions

Reports suggest the person is not a diplomat or entrepreneur doing business in China.

Trudeau sees 2019 election as choice between positive Liberals, divisive Tories

Trudeau is drawing much the same battle lines that propelled the Liberals to a come-from-behind victory in 2015

Lightning top Canucks 5-2 in feisty battle

NHL’s No. 1 team too much for Vancouver

Police dog tracks down counterfeit suspect

Cop vehicle rammed, and pooch steals a chicken dinner

Most Read