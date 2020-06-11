B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, June 9, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. COVID-19 cases remain low, 14 new with no deaths

Isolation increases street drug risk, Bonnie Henry says

B.C.’s new coronavirus cases remain at a low level, with 14 new cases recorded June 11 and no additional deaths or outbreaks in the health care system.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said one of the province’s most significant COVID-19 outbreaks, employees travelling to the Kearl Lake oil sands processing facility in northern Alberta, is also winding down and expected to be declared over next week. B.C. has also gone six days without a new virus-related death, as five outbreaks in senior care homes continue to be monitored.

The positive pandemic results were overshadowed by the B.C. Coroner Service report that there were a record 170 drug overdose deaths in May. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix emphasized that the isolation measures of the virus control effort have increased the risk of street drugs such as fentanyl.

Henry said the highly toxic fentanyl now being found in B.C. communities is the latest indication that pharmaceutical substitutes are a safer alternative. Getting people from homeless camps to supportive housing is also helping, she said.

“We know that using alone right now is exceedingly deadly,” Henry said.

RELATED: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% for dining in

RELATED: B.C. opioid overdose deaths hit record in May

The latest easing of B.C. public health orders is removal of the 50-per-cent limit for restaurant seating. Henry said the new guidance is for each restaurant to provide a maximum capacity number based on its own space, both inside and in patios that are being allowed to expand in many communities.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Search and rescue save a cat following a flood in the Creston area
Next story
Police swarm Leon Avenue with guns drawn

Just Posted

Central Okanagan-wide transportation plan could mean improved transit, more trails

‘The plan will help create a region where more people can choose sustainable and affordable transportation options’

RDCO reopens section of Mission Creek as waters recede

Part of the Mission Creek Greenway due to high water levels

Police swarm Leon Avenue with guns drawn

A heavy RCMP presence was reported in the 900 block of Leon on Thursday afternoon

Province loses battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo, Vancouver

B.C. Supreme Court ruled ‘it cannot be proven the clubhouses will be used unlawfully in the future’

The importance of celebrating pride during COVID-19: Central Okanagan School District

The month celebrates the diversity of sexual orientations and gender identities

B.C. COVID-19 cases remain low, 14 new with no deaths

Isolation increases street drug risk, Bonnie Henry says

Water springs from retaining wall near Vernon’s Polson Park

Vernon park, neighbouring road closed due to flooding until further notice

Search and rescue save a cat following a flood in the Creston area

A rescue raft was used to save the cat after regional floods knock out a bridge

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

That’s 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

COLUMN: Explore our universe (at a distance)

Okanagan Regional Library offers virtual summer program for children

Indigenous pot shop owner refuses to shut down Vernon store after provincial raid

$10K worth of product was seized from downtown Vernon cannabis dispensary Tupa’s Joint

NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials

Minor sports remain part of Phase 4 of Restart Plan

UPDATE: Okanagan man recovering after being run over by lawnmower

Landscape maintenance worker OK following incident in the BX

COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

Buffets are also able to reopen, according to the updated provincial health order

Most Read