B.C. COVID-19 cases rising quickly in younger school-aged children

High COVID-19 infection rates for children age 5 to 11 have shown up since the resumption of public school in B.C. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

The B.C. government is tracking COVID-19 in younger children and seniors care as the fourth wave of the pandemic is affecting schools and senior care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry released the latest test results by age Tuesday, and announced that booster shots for seniors in long-term care and assisted living are being delivered starting next week.

The increase in community infection from the Delta variant of the coronavirus is showing up in schools, particularly in age five to 11, the students who aren’t yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada.

Henry said the research shows that areas with high community vaccination such as Vancouver Island also show lower infections in school-aged children, and higher rates in the eastern Fraser Health region are also reflected in school-aged children. New restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings have been ordered, including Hope, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission and Agassiz-Harrison.

Deaths from COVID-19 have also risen in B.C. in recent weeks, and Henry said even twice-vaccinated seniors are at risk of infection and serious illness. Booster third doses are being administered in long-term care and assisted living along with seasonal influenza shots starting next week, Henry said Sept. 28.

RELATED: B.C. resumes notices of school ‘potential exposures’

RELATED: Vancouver school board extends mask rule to youngest

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus