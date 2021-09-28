High COVID-19 infection rates for children age 5 to 11 have shown up since the resumption of public school in B.C. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

High COVID-19 infection rates for children age 5 to 11 have shown up since the resumption of public school in B.C. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. COVID-19 cases rising quickly in younger school-aged children

Booster doses coming for seniors in care with flu shots

The B.C. government is tracking COVID-19 in younger children and seniors care as the fourth wave of the pandemic is affecting schools and senior care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry released the latest test results by age Tuesday, and announced that booster shots for seniors in long-term care and assisted living are being delivered starting next week.

The increase in community infection from the Delta variant of the coronavirus is showing up in schools, particularly in age five to 11, the students who aren’t yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada.

Henry said the research shows that areas with high community vaccination such as Vancouver Island also show lower infections in school-aged children, and higher rates in the eastern Fraser Health region are also reflected in school-aged children. New restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings have been ordered, including Hope, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission and Agassiz-Harrison.

Deaths from COVID-19 have also risen in B.C. in recent weeks, and Henry said even twice-vaccinated seniors are at risk of infection and serious illness. Booster third doses are being administered in long-term care and assisted living along with seasonal influenza shots starting next week, Henry said Sept. 28.

RELATED: B.C. resumes notices of school ‘potential exposures’

RELATED: Vancouver school board extends mask rule to youngest

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Princeton will mourn quietly to mark the first Truth and Reconciliation Day

Just Posted

Bryson and Sarah lost their home in a fire on Sunday, Sept. 26. (Contributed/GoFundMe)
Fire destroys young Kelowna couple’s home, friends rally to help rebuild

The plan aims to reduce traffic congestion and emissions as well as make it easier for people to walk, bike and take transit. It also aims to double transit ridership, quadruple the number of trips made by bicycle and reduce the average distance driven per person by 20 per cent. (Mike Chouinard photo)
Increasing transit, bike trips key to Kelowna’s transportation plan

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: There’s a village in the U.S. with a population of one

Orchard Park Mall open its doors in 1971.
Orchard Park celebrates 50 years