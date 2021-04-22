B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. COVID-19 hotspots targeted as AstraZeneca vaccine runs low

17,000 appointments booked the first day for people aged 40 and up

B.C.’s dwindling supplies of AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 are being focused on people aged 40 and up in communities with the highest infection rates, as a share of the age-based program using other vaccines is shifted to first responders and other vulnerable workers.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says regional health authorities booked 17,000 appointments for the hotspot clinics on the first day this week, and those will continue along with general immunization of the same age group, those born in 1981 or earlier, through pharmacies. The federal government is attempting to receive further AstraZeneca supplies from the U.S., where supplies have not been used in mass vaccination, and without it, the pharmacy and hotspot programs will soon run out.

“At the end of each week we use up virtually all of our Pfizer, virtually all of our Moderna, which is more consistent, and now we are making a very significant effort to use up all of the AstraZeneca we have.” Dix told reporters at the B.C. legislature April 21.

Most of the targeted high-risk communities are in the Lower Mainland, including South Langley Township, West Abbotsford, North Delta, Port Coquitlam, and the Surrey neighbourhoods of West Newton, Whalley, Panorama, North Surrey and Fleetwood, plus Vancouver’s Kensington neighbourhood and Squamish.

The hotspot program also has full-community vaccination underway in Invermere, Enderby and Dawson Creek, similar to previous programs in Prince Rupert, Whistler and many Indigenous communities where adults of all ages were offered vaccine.

Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced April 19 that B.C. was lowering its age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 40 and had received an additional 75,000 doses from the U.S., to be distributed to targeted clinics in addition to the pharmacy-based program.

Asked about police and other first responders who are vaccine offered to the general public before they are, Dix said the federal age limit for the more portable AstraZeneca vaccine set that program back, but it is being shifted to other supplies.

“We are taking a share, which Dr. Henry described as approximately 10 per cent of our Pfizer and Moderna, and dedicating it towards specific workplace groups who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19,” Dix said. “On that list are clearly first responders and people who work in education amongst others. We’re moving ahead, but more slowly, to target particular work groups and first responders are among the highest priorities there.”

RELATED: Canada faces calls to restrict flights from India

RELATED: Biden says surplus U.S. vaccines can go to Canada

A highlight of the vaccination rollout so far is the focus on Northwest B.C., where the first full-community program was applied in Fort St. James, west of Prince George.

“We have about 16 local health areas of B.C. where more than 50 per cent of the people have been immunized,” Dix said. “Largely and significantly that’s in the Northwest. Communities such as Kitimat and Prince Rupert, Fort St. James and others are at a high level of immunization because of higher Indigenous population and so on.”

Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and other areas with older population is older have seen lower priority for pharmacy-based AstraZeneca immunization because they are receiving a larger share of vaccinations under the age-based program. That program is currently sending clinic invitations to people born in 1958 or earlier.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More supply needed to ease housing price crunch, but always more to do, Freeland says
Next story
UPDATED: Second-degree murder conviction stands for Abbotsford school killer

Just Posted

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Near miss between small plane and drone above downtown Kelowna

The drone came within 200 feet of colliding with the small aircraft

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported 242 new cases of the virus in the Central Okanagan during the period of April 11 to 17. (Photo: BCCDC)
Slight dip in weekly COVID-19 numbers in the Central Okanagan

242 new cases were reported during the period of April 11 to 17, down from last week’s case count of 288

(RCMP photo)
Kelowna woman’s fake gun lands her in real trouble with Vernon police

Police have a duty to assume a fake firearm is real until proven otherwise, says Const. Chris Terleski

Members from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), as well as crews from their e-bike teams, were about to embark on their search for the missing woman when they received notice that she was found by a family member that afternoon. (Photo: COSAR Facebook)
Missing Kelowna woman with dementia located by family

Search and Rescue teams were preparing to deploy when they heard the woman’s family located her

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Simon Tassy (11) tries to set a screen in front of West Kelowna goalie Johnny Derrick with Warriors defenceman Skyler Cameron trying to prevent it. Tassy scored twice in the Silverbacks’ 5-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Wednesday, April 21, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks slip past West Kelowna

Simon Tassy scores twice as Gorillas dump Warriors 5-2 in B.C. Hockey League pod play in Vernon

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry student Katie Weisbrod plants a seedling in Joe Rich. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
WATCH: Kelowna forestry students show the beauty of the forest

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry students encourage others to take care of the environment

KCR Migrant Support Worker, Javier, had an exciting day escorting his son Ian with him during ‘Take your Child to Work Day’!
KCR: Celebrating volunteers and launch of Volunteer55

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1,006 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, ‘alarming’ 502 in hospital

Vaccine bookings for people aged 60 and older set to start

Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: B.C.-made music video launched in time for Earth Day 2021

Singer songwriter Shannon Zirnhelt worked with Third Planet Crusade on the project in the Cariboo

Ambulance crews have been busy with a record number of emergency overdose calls this Wednesday, April 21. (BC Emergency Health Services)
B.C. paramedics responded to a record 138 overdose calls in a single day

Wednesday’s calls included 48 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 51 in Fraser Health

Thirteen demonstrators laid signs and demanded justice for lost sisters April 22, 2021, as Curits Wayne Sagmoen’s cop assault charge went before the court. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Sagmoen to stand trial in Vernon for cop assault

Trial is estimated to last five days, defence lawyer says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 hotspots targeted as AstraZeneca vaccine runs low

17,000 appointments booked the first day for people aged 40 and up

A house fire that sent smoke billowing through a Penticton neighbourhood Wednesday, April 21, 2021 was extinguished before any irreversible damage was done. (Facebook photo)
Residents unharmed in second alarm Penticton house fire

Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the back of the Alexander Street home Wednesday night

Most Read