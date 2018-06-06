B.C. crash victim, 19, remembered as ‘shining light’ with kindness bursary

Olivia Malcom was struck by a car that killed her on impact Saturday in Delta, her family said

‘Olivia Malcom, a beloved daughter, sister, friend, co-worker, and most importantly a beautiful soul was taken from us far too soon,’ the GoFundMe page reads. (Submitted)

It was a teenage girl a few days shy of her 20th birthday who died in what police suspect to be an alcohol-fueled crash in Delta this weekend.

Olivia Malcom, 19, was tragically hit by a car that killed her on impact, her family wrote in a GoFundMe page.

The page is raising money for a “kindness bursary” in the teen’s name, which the family said will be used to pay for another student to attend post-secondary school just as Malcom would have wanted.

“Olivia was a shining light to all who knew her. Like the sun, her brightness was radiant and inspired positivity in those who were fortunate enough to have known her in her short time here,” her family said.

“She was bigger than life and her lasting impact is undeniable. Her kindness will be treasured and celebrated by the New Westminster community and everyone else she touched.”

RCMP’s Deas Island Traffic Services said two women were stopped in a northbound vehicle on the side of Highway 17A at Ladner Trunk Road around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Malcom and another young woman were looking for an item in their trunk when their vehicle was struck by a white Jeep, police said.

Malcom was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene. At the time, police said alcohol was the suspected cause. RCMP have asked for any witnesses of the incident to come forward.

Olivia an avid lacrosse player, association says

Malcom is being remembered as a beloved daughter, sister, friend and co-worker, as well as an avid lacrosse player for the New Westminster Salmon Bellies.

In a statement following the news of her death, the B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League said it would be postponing two games this week, calling Malcom “an important member of the New Westminster lacrosse community.”

So far, the GoFundMe has well-surpassed its $1,000 goal since its inception Tuesday, raising a bit more than $56,500 as of Wednesday morning.

A celebration of life for Malcolm will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 10 at Queen’s Park Arena in New Westminster.

