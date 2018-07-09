B.C. wildland firefighters get ready to battle wildfires in Quebec and Ontario. (BC Wildfire)

B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfires in Ontario, Quebec

Both provinces helped B.C. during the 2017 wildfire season

The province is deploying wildfire crews to help with the increasing wildfire threat” in Quebec and Ontario.

The northeastern Ontario community of Temagami has been put on evacuation alert, while other residents around the region have been already been forced out of their homes after lighting-caused fires blew up faster than expected.

Another 60 or so active fires are burning across Quebec, in an unusually brutal wildfire season for the province.

Ontario will get 45 firefighters and two agency representatives as of Monday, and Quebec will be loaned 100 firefighters and two agency representatives by Wednesday.

Quebec and Ontario will cover B.C.’s costs for sending the crews over.

The province wanted to help Ontario and Quebec because of the “invaluable assistance” they offered last year, according to the BC Wildfire Service, when more than a million hectares of forest burned across B.C. in its worst wildfire season on record.

The agency said it was confident B.C. had enough resource to deal with its current wildfires.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire near Jackpine Lake

Just Posted

Fire near Jackpine Lake

Firefighters are on scene

NHLers to tee it up at Okanagan Charity Classic

This year, the charity of choice will be the Shoot for the “Moon” Foundation.

Police looking to ID suspects in Vernon-linked Surrey shooting

It’s related to a shooting one year ago in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton

Emerging artist, Ruth Cipes performs at Music in the Park

The weekly summer music event will continue this Friday

UBC hosts pollinator picnic in Kelowna

The bee ambassador program creates a buzz about the nectar trail

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfiresin Ontario, Quebec

Both provinces helped B.C. during the 2017 wildfire season

Keep local government auditor, B.C. small business group says

John Horgan promised to scrap it, ministry now reviewing it

Variable speed limits coming to some B.C. highways

The variable limits are expected to be in operation next summer, at an estimated cost of $25 million

Former Green party candidate on trial for denying Holocaust

Monika Schaefer ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in Alberta’s Yellowhead riding in 2006, 2008 and 2011

A&W introduces Beyond Meat veggie burgers across Canada

The plant-based burger is now available at more than 925 restaurants across Canada

Black bear breaks into lunch boxes, picnic baskets on B.C. beach

Conservation officers say the animal is unusually aggressive and goes right up to people

Canada could raise interest rates this week

Canada faces a number of trade-related uncertainties, including NAFTA talks, U.S. tariffs and the threat of more duties

UPDATE: Crash near Lumby claims life, passenger airlifted to hospital

Emergency personnel responded to the fatal accident on Lumby Mabel Lake Road Saturday night

Most Read