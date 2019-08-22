B.C. Culture Days hits Kelowna next month

The event will offer a variety of free activities in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country

B.C. Culture Days kicks off in Mission, B.C. on Sept. 22, and will make its way to the Okanagan for the weekend of Sept. 27. (Contributed)

B.C. Culture Days has announced an expansive list of free cultural events set to hit Kelowna at the end of next month.

Activities including painting, theatre, experimental performance art, literature, design, cinema and more will be present as the festival runs from Sept. 27-29.

“Creative expression is vital for the health and wellness of a community,” said B.C. Culture Days manager Nazanin Shoja.

“We are proud to shine a light on the essential role arts and culture plays across the province to boost community engagement, foster deeper social connections, and build an understanding and appreciation for the collective artistic experience. With hundreds of engaging and exciting community events taking place across British Columbia, I have no doubt there will be an event that will cater to every taste and interest while encouraging exploration into new artistic ventures.”

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, BC Culture Days has selected 10 emerging artists from across the province to act as cultural ambassadors in their respective communities encouraging participation and presenting innovative activities across a broad spectrum of disciplines — including painting, animation, carving, poetry, theatre and dance — as part of the weekend festivities.

The Kelowna area will have two representatives, Brock Gratz from Kelowna and Mundia Kabunda from West Kelowna.

More information, including a full list of events and activities, is available at culturedays.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon man facing drug trafficking charges in Kelowna

READ MORE: Lawyers to hold pro bono ‘advice-a-thon’ in Kelowna’s City Park

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.