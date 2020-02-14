A pilot project revealed by the federal government on Feb. 14, 2020, will involve a limited number of new school buses, equipped with three-point seatbelts that follow the latest federal safety standards. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

A school district in B.C. will be one of two nationwide involved in a pilot project set to test the waters on seatbelts on school buses. But exactly which school district remains a mystery.

On Friday, the federal government announced the pilot would first launch in the District of Sudbury, Ont., while the second location in B.C. is expected to be announced at a later date.

The pilot projects will involve a limited number of new school buses, equipped with three-point seatbelts that follow the latest federal safety standards, according to a release from the federal transportation ministry.

READ MORE: B.C. petition calls for seat belts in new school buses

The pilot is in response to findings from the Task Force on School Bus Safety, which was created in January 2019 to examine school bus safety with an emphasis on implementing seatbelts.

Roughly 2.2 million children ride one of nearly 52,000 school buses each day to and from school.

Black Press Media has reached out to the province for details.

School bus seatbelts

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

