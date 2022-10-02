The faces of Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix on effigies being hung by the neck during an anti-vaccine event at the B.C. legislature on Dec. 9, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Facebook/Anne O’Neil)

B.C. doctor alleged to be part of anti-vax effigy hanging facing possible discipline

Regulatory college investigating conduct of Dr. Daniel Yoshio Nagase

A B.C. family doctor alleged to have spread COVID-19 misinformation and taken part in a violent display against provincial leaders during the pandemic is under investigation by the regulatory college.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. issued notice on Sept. 29 that it will conduct a disciplinary hearing into Dr. Daniel Yoshio Nagase.

Nagase is alleged to have publicly expressed that Ivermectin is a safe, effective treatment for COVID-19 and that vaccinations are unsafe, among other misleading and inaccurate statements.

He is also believed to have made some of those statements at an anti-vaccine card event at the B.C. Legislature on Dec. 9, 2021, where demonstrators hung effigies of Premier John Horgan and other provincial ministers by the neck. The event was advertised as the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials and compared Canadian officials to those presiding over Nazi Germany.

READ ALSO: ‘Unacceptable:’ B.C. attorney general responds after premier, ministers hung in effigy

Nagase is no longer a registrant with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C., but can still face discipline for the actions he took while he was.

A hearing date will be posted to the college’s website when it is set.

-With files from Jake Romphf

