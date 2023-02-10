B.C. drug possession policy will face scrutiny: UBCO well-being strategist

A positive step forward but the actual impact remains unknown.

That is the assessment of B.C.’s three pilot projects, revealed Jan. 31, concerning the decriminalization of some illicit narcotics and opioids offered by Lauren Airth, harm reduction team lead and well-being strategist with UBC Okanagan.

Airth described the pilot project as a cautious first step in rewriting the policies and public stigma that circulates on the criminalization of drugs.

“There was a lot of discussion among drug users, groups and experts as to what this policy should look like, but what we’ve seen looks like something done through a government lens and not a grown-up lens,” Airth said.

Under the policy, police won’t charge or seize the drugs of adults in possession of up to 2.5 grams of heroin, cocaine, crack, crystal meth, MDMA or fentanyl.

The federal government drug possession legal exemption for B.C. came in the wake of a toxic drug public health emergency being declared by the province, claiming the lives of 10,000 British Columbians since 2016.

The BC Coroners Service reports that 2,200 people in B.C. have died in just the past year.

“I think being charged for possession of a small drug amount is a problem that occurs over and over. Why it is 2.5 grams in total and no per drug is another issue,” Airth said.

“Another one remains the toxic drug supply issue. People are led to believe possession of MDMA is okay within legal limits but what if there are traces of other illegal drugs not covered by this policy, what does that mean for the person in possession of it?

“It is hard to know that unless you get the drug tested for what’s actually in it.”

She explained that we as a society are not facing hard questions, such as why alcohol and cannabis have been legalized, while other drugs carry the stigma of criminalization, and why drug abuse is often most prevalent among minority groups.

“In B.C. why are Indigenous women six times more likely to die from toxic drugs than any other population group? Why is this happening? It is not an individual problem but a problem within our society and the system in place for drug control,” she said.

Airth said we have long outlived the inspirational ‘Just Say No’ to drugs philosophy introduced into popular culture by former U.S. First Lady Nancy Reagan in the 1980s, while also recognizing that homeless people on Leon Avenue are not the face of the toxic drug problem.

People killed from a fentanyl-tainted toxic drug supply, those hooked on prescription opioids, are dying in their homes, often recreational users with varying levels of addiction, according to Airth.

Airth pointed to the service provided by UBC Okanagan wellness centre with other sites in Kelowna and Vernon, where drug users can bring in their toxic drugs to be tested for harmful substances without any fear of criminal retribution.

She said the stigma surrounding drug use needs to shift from a crime problem to a health wellness challenge.

There are many layers to the drug problem we face, as many drug users are trying to survive or deal with emotional trauma but can’t talk about it because of social issue stigmas attached to it, left to cope in the dark shadows of social isolation rather than openly reach out for help.

“With harm reduction, the biggest hope remains the stigma around drug use is decreased and more conversation and more access to resources to help people occurs,” Airth said.

B.C.’s public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has been a long-time advocate for criminalizing people using drugs causes harm and does not reduce drug use.

“…it is a philosophical and important step that helps us take that next (step) together to make sure we are doing everything we can and that there are many different streams people can follow,” Henry said last week.

