B.C. ends state of emergency, but wildfire threat persists

B.C.’s is ending the provincial state of emergency, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma announced Thursday (Sept. 14).

On advice from wildfire and emergency management officials, the province said the state of emergency would be expiring at the end of the day. However, the wildfire season isn’t yet over.

As of Thursday, 370 people are on evacuation order and more than 18,000 remain on alert.

“While the provincial state of emergency is no longer required, the wildfire season is not over. Many communities still have local states of emergency in place and the expiration of the provincial state of emergency does not impact wildfire-fighting resources or our ability to continue to provide emergency supports to communities,” explained Ma.

Conditions continue to be challenging in northern B.C., with 125 active fires in the Prince George Fire Centre.

