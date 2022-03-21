Two COVID-19 rapid tests that were given to a motorist are displayed at a Fraser Health drive-thru pick up site in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. People in their 30s and older can now pick up packs of free COVID-19 tests at pharmacies across British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two COVID-19 rapid tests that were given to a motorist are displayed at a Fraser Health drive-thru pick up site in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. People in their 30s and older can now pick up packs of free COVID-19 tests at pharmacies across British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. expands eligibility for rapid COVID-19 tests to people over 30

Eligible individuals can pick up one kit of five tests every 28 days

People in their 30s and older can now pick up packs of free COVID-19 tests at pharmacies across British Columbia.

The province expanded eligibility Monday for the rapid antigen tests, which are intended for future use in case of illness and should not be picked up by anyone with symptoms of an active infection.

Eligible individuals can pick up one kit of five tests every 28 days by showing their personal health number.

If others are picking up a kit on another person’s behalf, they should present the person’s name, personal health number and date of birth.

As of Monday, there were 271 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 49 in intensive care.

Eight more deaths have been reported over three days for a death toll in B.C. of 2,974.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canada tightens ban on Russian aircraft to include humanitarian flights
Next story
‘Everyone’s best friend’ dies from toxic drugs in Salmon Arm, sister lobbies for safe drug supply

Just Posted

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall along Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One year later and no updates in West Kelowna murder

Protesters calling for action downtown Kelowna Feb. 27 (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
UPDATE: West Kelowna students call for action against alleged sexual assaults

Ryan Saunders has 13 charges against him (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
‘Self-centred’: Former colleague testifies against disgraced Kelowna social worker

Chris Smiley and Winter Bregert won medals at the 2022 Judo Provincials (Lake Country Judo & Martial Arts)
Lake Country judo athletes medal at Provincials