B.C. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson (B.C. government)

B.C. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson (B.C. government)

B.C. extends freeze on rent increases to July 2021 as second wave of COVID-19 continues

Rent increases have been frozen in B.C. since March 2020

The province is extending the current rent freeze until July 2021, according to the B.C. government.

In a news release sent out Monday (Nov. 9), the housing ministry said the freeze on rent increases is effective immediately. Increases that were set to happen on Dec. 1, the date that the rent freeze had been set to run out, are now cancelled.

The freeze on increased rent will expire on July 10, 2021. It was initially put into place on March 18.

“We know many renters are still facing income loss and even the slightest increase in rent could be extremely challenging,” said Housing Minister Selina Robinson. According to WorkBC, the unemployment rate for October 2020 is nine per cent. The 10-year average between 2008 and 2018 was 6.3 per cent.

The B.C. NDP, who were confirmed as a majority government Sunday, had promised to freeze rents until the end of 2021, and to cap increases after that. The party also promised a renter’s rebate of $400 annually for household earning up to $80,000 per year but not already receiving other income support.

The housing ministry said the rent freeze announced Monday was just an “interim measure” while the new cabinet was being sworn in.

READ MORE: B.C. New Democrats promise renter’s rebate, rent freeze as parties ready for debate

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusRentals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
British Columbians asked to weigh in on the treatment of farmed salmon
Next story
Snowfall to hit Okanagan Valley

Just Posted

KELOWNA, BC - NOVEMBER 26: Cole Schwebius #31 of the Kelowna Rockets stretches on the ice during warm up against the Edmonton Oil Kings at Prospera Place on November 26, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Rockets’ netminder Schwebius loaned to Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Schwebius appeared in 21 games for the Rockets during the 2019-20 season

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)
Kelowna parents push for new Glenmore high school

School district invites solutions to overcrowding at École Kelowna Secondary School

Kelowna Snowfall. (Contributed)
Snowfall to hit Okanagan Valley

Environment Canada forecasts up to 10 cm of snow by Tuesday morning

A passerby captured the structure fire in Lake Country from a distance. (Photo courtesy of Deana Grebiski)
Devastating house fire leaves Lake Country family ‘with nothing’

GoFundMe campaign off to a strong start after ‘devastating fire’

Photo of Michalina “Minnie” Karpiak. (Photo - Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP locate missing woman safe and sound

Michalina “Minnie” Karpiak was reported missing on Nov. 8

When you see amber, red or blue flashing lights on the roadside, slow down and move over to a free lane. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Slow down, move over for roadside crews: BCAA, Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP said there have been 13 deaths and 204 roadside injuries in the last decade

Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

Second World War veteran John Augustyn and his daughter Christine Brown laid the first wreath on behalf of MP Wayne Stetski and Canada during the Remembrance Day ceremony in 2017. (Marissa Tiel - Revelstoke Review)
Remembering one of Revelstoke’s last Second World War veterans

Latest numbers estimate Canada is losing hundreds of Second World War veterans each week

Vernon police dog Jagger helped locate a missing Spallumcheen child and Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Missing child sniffed out by North Okanagan police dog

Jagger found missing child safe and sound

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The existing barn at RASTA Sanctuary is in need of a replacement. (Cole Schisler photo)
Pamela Anderson pledges to help build barn for Vancouver Island farm animal rescue

RASTA Sanctuary in Chemainus B.C. thought a new barn was out of reach until Pamela Anderson arrived

Most Read