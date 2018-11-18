“Investing in British Columbians” panel and discussion with MP Stephen Fuhr, Kelowna-Lake Country and Chair of the Defence Committee, Hon. Minister of Tourism and Official Languages and La Francophone Melanie Joly, MP Randeep Sarai, Surrey Centre, MP Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, West Vancouver Sunshine Coast Sea to Sky Country and Parliamentary Secretary of Foreign Affairs photo: Sydney Morton

B.C. federal Liberals look to appeal to younger generation at Kelowna convention

The convention attracted approximately 400 people

The Delta Grand Hotel Convention centre was filled by MPs from across B.C. for the Liberal Party of Canada’s B.C. Convention.

The convention included sessions about seniors, engaging youth and young Canadians, Indigenous people and supporting women entering politics to increase their appeal to voters in B.C. leading up to the next federal election in October 2019. As well as grow the federal party across the province, with a focus on the B.C. Interior.

Stephen Fuhr, Kelowna-Lake Country MP and the co-chair of the event attended by approximately 400 people says that the convention was a success for the party.

“Things went really well, I am feeling recharged,” said Fuhr. “There were lots of young people which is great because they are the ones that are going to inherit the decisions we make. For them to be getting involved it’s really encouraging and it really matters.”

RELATED:Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

The delegates also went on a tour of projects that received funding from the Liberal government.

“This is really great visibility for our riding,” said Fuhr. “It makes my job a lot easier as an advocate when I continuously bring my colleagues back up here so that when I stand up to get stuff we need, they completely understand what we need and how we work.”

RELATED:Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding association sparks outrage

In 2015, B.C. voters elected 17 Liberal MPs, including Stephen Fuhr in Kelowna-Lake Country. Defeated long-time Conservative incumbent Ron Cannan and became the first Liberal MP in the Central Okanagan in 45 years. Last year, Liberal Gordie Hogg was elected in a federal byelection in South Surrey-White Rock, bringing to the number of Liberal MPs in the province to 18.

Going into the 2019 election, Fuhr says the Liberals need to work on communicating with Canadians what they have accomplished since Justin Trudeau became prime minister in 2015.

B.C. federal Liberals look to appeal to younger generation at Kelowna convention

The convention attracted approximately 400 people

