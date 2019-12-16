The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration, seen Sunday, Dec. 15, in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. Ferries is eliminating its fuel surcharge just in time for holiday travel.

The ferry corporation announced in a press release Monday that it will remove its 1.5-per cent fuel surcharge as of Tuesday, Dec. 17.

“The recent decrease in the price of fuel allows us to eliminate the fuel surcharges, which is great news for travellers,” said Alana Gallagher, B.C. Ferries’ vice-president and CFO, in the release. “We understand that affordability is important to our customers and every bit helps.”

B.C. Ferries notes in the release that it “closely monitors the price of fuel” and applies a rebate, surcharge or neither when collecting ferry fares. Ferries says it has been using the system for 15 years to “manage the volatility in the price of fuel” and says it doesn’t benefit financially from surcharges.

The 1.5-per cent fuel surcharge had been in place since June 1 and amounted to 25 cents per person and 85 cents per vehicle on major routes and 15 cents per person and 45 cents per vehicle on smaller routes.

READ ALSO: Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna
Next story
Boil water notice lifted for many Westside residents

Just Posted

Boil water notice lifted for many Westside residents

Notice was issued by RDCO last week due to a water line break

More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

This is the fourth reported incident in the Okanagan since the spring

Counterfeit bills and electronics scam going around in Lake Country

Crime Stoppers and RCMP ask residents to be vigilant

New executive director named for Canadian Home Builders Association Central Okanagan

Daniel Winer was named to the position on Dec. 16

Kelowna RCMP officer suspended after allegedly sexting assault victim

RCMP confirm investigation but hold back details

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

Liberals’ fiscal update shows billions more in deficits this year and next

Last time, they projected a $19.8-billion deficit. This time, it’s $26.6 billion

Musical melodies create new Christmas traditions in Okanagan

Hear the Music presents Vernon and Kelowna shows

Armstrong woman wins dream home

Ally Hanscom was named the winner of HGTV Canada’s Home to Win: for the Holidays

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

LETTER: Utility rate increases will hurt those on fixed incomes

Summerland’s water, sewer and electrical rates will all increase in 2020

Construction on Nanaimo spill response base slated to begin in the spring

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation not expecting additional delays

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

Most Read