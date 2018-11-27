B.C. firefighters free pedestrian pinned under RV

The Vancouver Island man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Douglas Street at View Street.

Emergency crews continue to work at extracting person struck on Douglas and trapped under RV. Driver has remained on scene and spoken to police. pic.twitter.com/Jx1KItKTcv — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) November 27, 2018

First responders spent roughly 20 minutes extracting a man pinned under an older model Dodge recreational vehicle. The camper was turning left from View onto Douglas when it struck a man who was believed to be on a skateboard.

Impairment may have been a factor, Sgt. Karie Cochrane said on scene.

Crews used blocks and jacks to lift the rear passenger side while paramedics stood ready nearby. The person under the vehicle was conscious when freed just before 7 a.m. and taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

“It was quite the operation to do that because the man was quite tangled up underneath the vehicle. His body was not underneath the wheel but he was trapped underneath the axle,” Cochrane said.

“I don’t know the extent of whether it’s life-threatening or not at this point, but they are serious injuries.”

VicPD is waiting to confirm what the signal lights were at the time of the incident, but believe the driver had a green light.

“But he still would have to yield to people in the crosswalk.”

The intersection was closed to traffic for roughly four hours.



