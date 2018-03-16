Premier John Horgan (centre) with flood and wildfire review co-chairs George Abbott and Skawahlook First Nation Hereditary Chief Maureen Chapman. Photo: Black Press files

B.C. Flood and Wildfire Review forum set for Kelowna

Public asked to give input at March 21 forum, 2 to 8 p.m., at Coast Capri Hotel

The B.C. Flood and Wildfire Review process will bring a public forum to Kelowna on Wednesday, March 28, from 2 to 8 p.m.

The event will take place at the Coast Capri Hotel, 1171 Harvey Ave.

Led by co-chairs former Liberal MLA George Abbott and Skawahlook First Nation Hereditary Chief Maureen Chapman, the B.C. Flood and Wildfire Review was commissioned by the provincial government in December 2017 to collect public feedback across the province on the government response to the 2017 flood and wildfire seasons.

Local residents are encouraged to meet with the review team, share your feedback and help shape recommendations to the province on how to improve preparation, prevention, response, and recovery policies and practices for future flood and wildfire events.

Related: B.C. to review 2027 flooding and wildfire seasons

Interior MLAs have criticized the provincial response to damage claims since the fires were brought under control, citing cases where businesses have waited weeks for payment after staying open to provide goods and services to the relief effort.

B.C. Premier John Horgan acknowledged the delays in what he called “19th Century systems” for dealing with emergencies, and said updating those systems will be a key task for the review.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said B.C.’s emergency systems have worked well, but the “sheer scale” of the spring floods and then forest fires overwhelmed the provincial government last year.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sally Ann in Kelowna looking for emergency team volunteers
Next story
Province invests $50M to save B.C.’s 34 Indigenous languages

Just Posted

Truck destroyed by fire in West Kelowna

A fire destroyed a truck at Wheel’s Truck Parts Friday

Central Okanagan MLAs plan public meeting on new B.C. taxes

Speculation Tax and Employer Health Tax will be the subject of panel discussion in Kelowna March 25

Sally Ann in Kelowna looking for emergency team volunteers

Information session planned for April 5 at the organization’s Community Church

Driver smashes into Kelowna Buckerfield’s

It took out part of glass front door, but there were no injuries to driver or anyone inside.

Okanagan – Shuswap weekend weather

Plan your weekend better with a weather update from Black Press media

KSS rocks and rolls for 37th straight year

Kelowna Secondary School’s infamous ‘Airband’ was back for its 37th straight year

Brent Kissel takes a dip in Okanagan Lake for charity

Brent Kissel went for a dip in Okanagan Lake while in Penticton to raise money for Her International

Okanagan water board hosts free movie night

Screening of A River Film documentary one of local Canada Water Week events

B.c. Flood and Wildfire Review forum set for Kelowna

Public asked to give input at March 21 forum, 2 to 8 p.m., at Coast Capri Hotel

Oliver holds onto Wine Capital of Canada designation

It might be hard to swallow for other communities but Oliver remains Wine Capital of Canada

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Bylaw employees not exempt from watchful eyes of colleagues

City of Vernon bylaw vehicle receives parking ‘ticket’

B.C. artist featured on T.V. series highlighting Indigenous tattoo artistry

Skindigenous, a series on APTN TV, features international tattooing traditions including a Salmon Arm artist

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail study

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case analysis

Most Read