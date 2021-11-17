(Unsplash photo)

(Unsplash photo)

B.C. flood, slide evacuees can refill emergency prescription at any pharmacy

Service available to all evacuated across the province

Thousands of British Columbians have had to leave with a moment’s notice, packing up whatever belongs they can before their community is evacuated.

The B.C. Pharmacy Association said that all evacuees can get an emergency supply of their prescription from any B.C. pharmacy.

Residents of several communities across B.C. have been evacuated due to massive flooding, including in parts of Abbotsford and Chilliwack and Princeton and all of Merritt. Many others have been cut off from their homes and communities by landslides, including along Hwy. 1, 3, 7 and 99.

READ MORE: B.C. storm disrupts supply chain, could have lasting impacts on economy: experts

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking Newsflooding

Previous story
B.C. residents will not receive the emergency alert test today as flood response continues

Just Posted

Mount Boucherie Secondary School is expected to require a further eight portables by the 2025-26 school year to accommodate future growth while waiting for construction of the a secondary school for the Westside. (File photo)
School catchment, French Immersion changes suggested in West Kelowna

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The longest eyelash in the world is measured at 20.5 cm

(Phil McLachlan/ Black Press file photo)
Kelowna RCMP search for pipe wielding, gas station robbers

Creating classroom spaces and easing enrolment pressures at numerous schools is behind the catchment reviews currently ongoing by Central Okanagan Public Schools for the Okanagan-Mission and Westside areas. (File photo)
Okanagan-Mission catchment change proposals seek input from parents