A man in the United Kingdom was sentenced to 32 years prison in connection with online child exploitation offences, the victims of which Surrey RCMP say included a 12-year-old girl from Surrey B.C. (The Canadian Press - Jonathan Hayward)

B.C. girl among victims targeted by online U.K. ‘predator’

Mounties’ ICE Unit assisted with investigation into Kevin Brock, sentenced to 32 years prison

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

A man described by international media as a predatory pedophile has been sentenced in the United Kingdom to 32 years in prison in connection with sexual offences against young girls, including a 12-year-old victim from Surrey, B.C.

According to a news release issued by Surrey RCMP, the Mounties’ Integrated Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit received a request in early April 2023 to assist the Cambridgeshire Constabulary with identifying a victim.

The request followed the February 2023 arrest of a 28-year-old suspect, after digital forensic examination of the man’s devices identified contact over TikTok and Snapchat with hundreds of underage females as well as child sexual abuse materials. One of the victims was believed to live in Surrey; further investigation by ICE members confirmed the connection.

Kevin Brock, the release continues, was charged with “many offences related to online grooming and inciting young female children to engage in sexual activity, including offences related to the victim in Surrey.”

“He was also charged with hands on offences against two children in the Cambridgeshire area.”

According to information posted by the Cambridge Constabulary, Brock “filmed himself raping a young girl and sexually assaulting another.”

The offences came to light in December 2021, the information continues, with analysis of two phones seized during a search of Brock’s home revealing 1,401 indecent images and videos of children. Brock initially denied all charges against him, but later admitted to a total of 27 offences.

He was sentenced on Aug. 7, 2023.

“Online sexual exploitation is a borderless crime,” Staff Sgt. Rochelle Kokkoris of the Vulnerable Persons Unit said in the Mounties’ release.

“Surrey RCMP is committed to working with international law enforcement partners to investigate these crimes and to help ensure young people are protected online.”

To keep children safe online, the Surrey RCMP offers tips including: be open about online behaviour; monitor activities regularly; encourage teens to take breaks from their devices; and, share safety messages including around the fact that what happens online can have real consequences, including criminal charges.

For more, visit https://bc-cb.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ or cybertip.ca

