B.C. girl’s ‘brilliant’ drawing of break-in suspect hailed by police

Man seen trying to break into cars Friday in Abbotsford was spotted by an 11-year-old girl

Abbotsford Police are hailing the observational prowess of an 11-year-old girl who sketched a a man seen trying to break into vehicles Friday in Abbotsford.

The man was spotted around 11:30 a.m. on Oakhill Drive, off of McMillan Road, by a resident and his daughter.

The resident who reported the suspicious activity also sent police the drawing of the suspect by his daughter.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the drawing was “really helpful,” noting that the daughter had included aspects – including grey in the man’s hair and stripes on his pants – not originally noted by her father.

“I thought it was brilliant,” Bird said of the drawing.

APD recruiter John Wilcox wrote on Twitter: “Every day, I’m asked ‘What kind of skills and abilities do you look for in an applicant?’ I think it’s safe to say that at the age of 11, Isabel already has many of them – presence of mind, an eye for detail, and a career as a sketch artist!”

The man, who was described as being around 40 years old, had dirty blond hair, possibly with some grey. He wore black pants with white stripes and was riding a bicycle. The colour of the suspect’s shirt isn’t clear – Isabel’s drawing left it a neutral white.

Anyone with information can contact police at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973.

