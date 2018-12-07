B.C. girl’s ‘brilliant’ drawing of break-in suspect hailed by police

Man seen trying to break into cars Friday in Abbotsford was spotted by an 11-year-old girl

Abbotsford Police are hailing the observational prowess of an 11-year-old girl who sketched a a man seen trying to break into vehicles Friday in Abbotsford.

The man was spotted around 11:30 a.m. on Oakhill Drive, off of McMillan Road, by a resident and his daughter.

The resident who reported the suspicious activity also sent police the drawing of the suspect by his daughter.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the drawing was “really helpful,” noting that the daughter had included aspects – including grey in the man’s hair and stripes on his pants – not originally noted by her father.

“I thought it was brilliant,” Bird said of the drawing.

APD recruiter John Wilcox wrote on Twitter: “Every day, I’m asked ‘What kind of skills and abilities do you look for in an applicant?’ I think it’s safe to say that at the age of 11, Isabel already has many of them – presence of mind, an eye for detail, and a career as a sketch artist!”

The man, who was described as being around 40 years old, had dirty blond hair, possibly with some grey. He wore black pants with white stripes and was riding a bicycle. The colour of the suspect’s shirt isn’t clear – Isabel’s drawing left it a neutral white.

Anyone with information can contact police at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police promote ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to deter property crime

RELATED: Give police ability to directly lay charges, ‘fed up’ Abbotsford mayor says

@ty_olsen
tolsen@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan restaurant employees threatened with contaminated needle
Next story
B.C. merchants warned against accepting fake U.S. bills

Just Posted

Kelowna grocery stores launch holiday food drive

Real Canadian Superstore and Your Independent Grocer collecting food donations for local food banks

Owls QB on historic championship win: “We’re a well rounded team”

The KSS Owls are the first football team in the Okanagan to win the provincial crown

Rockets host Victoria in last home game before break

Friday night will be the last Rockets home game until Dec.29

Kelowna’s Toys “R” Us joins Salvation Army toy drive

More than 600,000 toys will be donated throughout the country

BC Transit offering online survey regarding proposed Route 70 Penticton/Kelowna

The proposed expansion of service would launch in September 2019

Flurries forecast for the weekend

It will be clear and cold before turning to flurries in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Man who drove into Charlottesville crowd convicted of first-degree murder

James Alex Fields Jr. convicted of eight other charges, including aggravated malicious wounding

B.C. girl’s ‘brilliant’ drawing of break-in suspect hailed by police

Man seen trying to break into cars Friday in Abbotsford was spotted by an 11-year-old girl

Okanagan restaurant employees threatened with contaminated needle

Suspect sought following robbery of at Vernon restaurant

Little results from first ministers meeting, but at least nobody stormed out

Doug Ford has threatened to walk away from meeting if agenda wasn’t changed

Sliding into history, luger Alex Gough broke new ground for Canada

Gough announces her retirement on Saturday

B.C. halts northeast fracking operations while it investigates earthquakes

The BC Oil and Gas Commission stops operations for at least 30 days

Glass Tiger to open for Corey Hart on Canada-wide tour

Tickets now on sale Kelowna concert on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Millions raised, lives changed, B.C.’s Top 5 GoFundMe moments

Find out which campaigns British Columbians donated to the most this year

Most Read