Minister Sheila Malcomson speaks at an Oct. 29 announcement of new treatment spaces at Red Fish Healing Centre on Kwikwetlem territory. (Goverment of BC/YouTube)

Minister Sheila Malcomson speaks at an Oct. 29 announcement of new treatment spaces at Red Fish Healing Centre on Kwikwetlem territory. (Goverment of BC/YouTube)

B.C. gives $720K grant to organization supporting seniors at risk of homelessness

SHINE helps connect seniors to housing and other supports

The province is giving $720,000 in funding to the SHINE program, which help seniors find support and housing in B.C.

The announcement was made by Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcomson in Nanaimo on Monday (Dec. 20).

The SHINE program (Seniors Housing Information and Navigation Ease) is led by the Seniors Services Society of BC and “is a province-wide initiative designed to facilitate timely access to and navigation of appropriate housing services and supports for seniors.”

Society CEO Alison Silgardo said that the past couple of years have shown the need to help seniors to navigate housing and other supports.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Seniors

Previous story
English Channel rescuers accused of manslaughter in migrant deaths
Next story
53-foot trailer temporarily blocks Highway 1 following collision near Sicamous

Just Posted

Culvert repairs at Mine Creek on Highway 5, the Coquihalla Highway, damaged by record mid-November, rainfall, Dec. 12, 2021. (B.C. transportation ministry photo)
Coquihalla opens to commercial traffic; Hwy 3 to fully open Tuesday

(Advocate file photo).
Parking ban on snow routes lifted in Kelowna

(SilverStar Facebook)
Vernon snowboarder found dead in ravine at SilverStar Resort

Lego has gone through considerable changes over the years. When was this toy introduced? (LEGO via AP)
QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?