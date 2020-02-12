FILE – Contract employees build soil conveyor for Site C dam in northeast B.C., spring 2019. (B.C. Hydro)

B.C. government policies ‘threaten’ construction industry, contractor survey suggests

ICBA survey found 53 per cent of contractors think government is on wrong track

Less than half of B.C.’s construction contractors are expecting more work in 2020, according to a survey released by the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association Wednesday.

The survey found that 40 per cent of the companies in the survey are expecting more work this year, compared to 51 per cent last year. This year represents a five-year low, according to the ICBA, which surveyed 1,000 construction companies.

When broken down by region, the ICBA survey found that 42 per cent of contractors in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Whistler expected an increase in work, 40 per cent in the province’s Interior, 38 per cent in northern B.C. and 24 per cent on Vancouver Island.

In the report, ICBA president Chris Gardner said the dip represented a “notable drop in confidence.”

Gardner said the reasoning behind that could be because 53 per cent of contractors think government “is on the wrong track when dealing with their businesses.” Just eight per cent said government was on the right track while 39 per cent said they didn’t know.

“This reflects government policy that has been hostile to job creators on many fronts ranging from its stances on major project development, to freezing out 85 per cent of construction workers from the tendering of public construction projects, to adding more red tape and regulation,” Gardner said. The 85 per cent figure is the ICBA’s shot at the NDP’s building trades union-only hiring model for taxpayer-funded construction projects.That 2018 agreement allowed only only 19 unions to bid on provincial megaprojects.

However, the survey did report some good news. The shortage of skilled trade workers in the industry dropped compared to the previous year. In 2020, 35 per cent of companies said they are looking to hire more people this year, compared to 45 per cent the year prior. The most sought-after skilled trades workers were masons, with all companies surveyed saying they needed more.

Black Press Media has requested comment from the province.

READ MORE: B.C. building groups ask court to axe public construction deal

READ MORE: B.C. union construction dispute directed to Labour Relations Board

READ MORE: Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ex-B.C. principal busted by Creep Catchers faces disciplinary hearing
Next story
Two linked to drug investigation wanted by Vernon police

Just Posted

Kelowna fire crews on scene of smoke coming from storage unit

Four firetrucks responded to the blaze

McCulloch Road to close for water construction work

This work marks the last road disruption for Phase 1 Kelowna Integrated Water Supply construction

Kelowna woman arrested after alleged assault on 14-year-old

RCMP were called to reports of an assault on Tuesday afternoon

Kelowna Skating Club captures 23 medals at Okanagan championships

The club notched seven gold medals after a succesful weekend in Salmon Arm

Early morning fire destroys home in Kelowna

Eighteen firefighters responded to the fire at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Coastal GasLink blockades a ‘dress rehearsal’ for future project fights: Kenney

He said the protests are not about Indigenous rights

COLUMN: Are all Canadian energy projects equal?

I am hearing concerns over protests at the B.C. legislature over the Coastal GasLink LNG pipeline

Shots fired outside Oliver bar, man arrested

A 50-year-old man arrested after witnesses report shots fired into air outsider bar

Two linked to drug investigation wanted by Vernon police

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help in ID’ing two suspects

B.C. government policies ‘threaten’ construction industry, contractor survey suggests

ICBA survey found 53 per cent of contractors think government is on wrong track

B.C. MP wants to decriminalize self-harm in military

NDP’s third attempt to improve mental health assistance within the military

B.C. cub that woke too early from winter slumber now in care of sanctuary

Yearling was taken to Northern Lights Wildlife Society in northern B.C.

Bait cars used to tempt thieves in Vernon

Theft from vehicles up more than 30 per cent in 4th quarter: RCMP

Dance steps up performance on Okanagan stage

Shay Keubler’s Epilogos a dynamic, technically and visually stunning dance theatre

Most Read