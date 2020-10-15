B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)

B.C. Green leader pushes Horgan on climate, Wilkinson on debt

Furstenau focuses radio debate on hydro imports, LNG

Why are we having this election in the middle of a health and economic emergency? That question won’t go away for NDP leader John Horgan, as he was forced again in the B.C. election campaign’s second leader debate to justify why he called it a year early.

In one of several sharp exchanges with B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau on radio station CKNW Oct. 15, Horgan said it was the Greens’ lack of support for his plan to import U.S. electricity that persuaded him to break his written agreement on the minority government formed in 2017. Horgan asked Furstenau if she also opposes sending out $1,000 payments to most B.C. families like she opposed cheaper energy from California.

Furstenau, who was hit with the election call a week into her leadership, has shown strongly in two debates despite having a hastily assembled platform and slate of candidates. That platform includes a boost for school district funding to get them through a period of falling enrolment and a shift to online and hybrid schooling in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of Horgan sending out payments to families earning up to $175,000, the $1.4 billion should be invested in education, Furstenau said. That plan is outlined in the Green platform released this week, centred on stable funding rather than per-pupil grants to districts that can’t keep up.

As for imported U.S. power, she said the proposed imports are not guaranteed to be clean, and the NDP would tie B.C. to the American energy market while turning away from small renewable power that helps remote and Indigenous communities. Horgan’s government had to withdraw its power import legislation, after the three B.C. Green MLAs joined Indigenous leaders in opposing it.

more to come…

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley all-candidates Zoom debate hijacked with lewd comments, sexual acts
Next story
VIDEO: Nurse, 9 months pregnant, saves man’s life in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

RCMP on scene of the 1300 block of Sylvania Cres. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP raid Rutland home, neighbour relieved

Officers confirmed they are on scene for an ongoing drug investigation

Thirty-one-year-old Bryce Williamson of West Kelowna was arrested twice in six days after alleged back-to-back vehicle thefts. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
West Kelowna man arrested twice in six days after alleged back-to-back vehicle thefts

Thirty-one-year-old Bryce Williamson is facing numerous charges

New York Skyline.
Morning Start: New York City Is Going to Get Bigger to Prepare for Climate Change

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

Peter Truch. (Supplied)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna West – Peter Truch (Green)

Green candidate believes we deserve better, balanced representation in Victoria

Ben Stewart. (Photo by John Lehmann)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna West — Ben Stewart (Liberal)

Liberal candidate was elected MLA for Westside-Kelowna in 2009 and 2013

A Kelowna clinic decided to immunize their patients in a drive-thru flu clinic. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna clinic offers drive-thru flu shots

CGB Medical physician Dr. Janet Evans said they found drive-thru to be a safer option

Phillip Tallio with his supporters Marie Spetch and Robyn Batryn. (File photo)
Appeals trial begins for Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio was 17 at the time of the 22-month-old toddler’s daeth

The municipality of Summerland is adding 22 new electric vehicle charging stations. The first charging stations in Summerland were installed in 2013 and have seen increasing levels of use every year. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Drivers of electric cars flock to Summerland’s charging stations

Municipality adding 22 new stations to community

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
B.C. Green leader pushes Horgan on climate, Wilkinson on debt

Furstenau focuses radio debate on hydro imports, LNG

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Langley Liberal incumbant Mary Polak speaks at all-candidates meeting on Zoom. (Screenshot)
Langley all-candidates Zoom debate hijacked with lewd comments, sexual acts

Several people briefly took over Zoom meeting with Langley candidates on Wednesday night

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Area resident Jill Bubar shared a photo of the Gunther Ellison Road house fire in Enderby Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, to a Facebook group. (Jill Bubar - Facebook)
North Okanagan home total loss after morning blaze

Enderby Fire Department on scene mopping up hot spots

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Woman arrested in Shuswap after driving with B.C. licence plate from 1966

The woman is prohibited from driving in B.C.

Most Read