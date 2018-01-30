The B.C. Green Party’s Kelowna West byelection candidate Robert Stupka (left), the party leader Andrew Weaver will held three events in the Central Okanagan this week.—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

B.C. Green Party leader back in town

Andrew Weaver is coming back to Kelowna and West Kelowna for byelection campaign events

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is coming back to the Okanagan to help his party’s Kelowna West byelection candidate.

Weaver, who appeared with candidate Robert Stupka just before the byelection was called a few weeks ago, will hold two townhall meetings in the riding this week, one on each side of Okanagan Lake. The riding includes West Kelowna and the downtown area of Kelowna.

On Thursday, Weaver and Stupka will appear in at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. to talk about the future of the Okanagan and on Friday, the two men will hold a townhall meeting in West Kelowna, at the Westbank Community Centre from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. It will focus on outdoor recreation and conservation.

On Saturday, in what is being billed as a “SuperGreen” rally, the pair will try and drum up support for Stupka’s byelection campaign. That event is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna.

Meanwhile, the first of two all-candidates forums is scheduled for Wednesday (Jan. 31) at the Westbank Community Centre, starting at 6 p.m. A second all-candidates forum goes during the day on Feb 2 in Kelowna at the Okanagan Innovation Centre. That event is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

The byelection has been called for Feb. 14 and will pit Stupka against B.C. Liberal Ben Stewart, B.C. Conservative Mark Thompson, Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo and Shelley Cook of the NDP.

