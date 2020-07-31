The survey for health-care workers will be available until Aug. 27. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

B.C. health-care workers are now being asked to share their experiences with racism and discrimination in the province’s health care system, as part of an independent investigation by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond.

“To get a full picture of the impact of racism in the health-care system, it is very important to specifically seek the views of health-care workers,” Turpel-Lafond said in a statement Friday (July 31).

Read More: Horgan calls for national anti-racism program; will pitch idea to PM, premiers

The survey for health-care workers follows a questionnaire launched July 9 asking Indigenous peoples for their experiences accessing medical care in B.C.

“The allegations of discriminatory actions by some medical staff towards Indigenous patients must be investigated – there is no place for it in our communities, in our profession, or within the health-care system,” said Doctors of BC president Dr. Kathleen Ross in a news release.

The survey for health care workers will remain open until Aug. 27.

Read More: Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

Meanwhile, the survey for Indigenous people – which also includes a toll-free number, website and email – has been extended to Aug. 6. Since launching, there have been more than 3,000 submissions.

Findings from the investigation titled ‘Addressing Racism: An independent investigation into Indigenous-specific discrimination in B.C. health care’ is expected to be released to Health Minister Adrian Dix before the end of the year.

The investigation was sparked by Dix, who appointed Turpel-Lafond on June 19 to independently investigate allegations of Indigenous-specifies racism after being informed of health-care staff allegedly playing a Price is Right game to guess the blood-alcohol levels of patients.

Read More: Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP issue 10 rules for happy long weekend in Tulameen
Next story
Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

Just Posted

Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

IH has reported 369 cases since the pandemic began, 137 of which have come from the Kelowna area since June 26

FortisBC sees record-high summer electricity usage in Okanagan and Kootenays

‘As temperatures spike, so does the demand for electricity’ - FortisBC

Police watchdog clears RCMP of wrongdoing in West Kelowna man’s death

The IIO has determined that the actions or inactions of police were not responsible for the man’s death

Five vehicle crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The crash happened just before noon on Friday

Hazy Okanagan skies caused by U.S. wildfires: Environment Canada

Despite potential thunderstorms forecasted Friday, the Okanagan heat wave will carry through the weekend

National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download

Right now, the app is only linked to Ontario’s health system

Reckless ATV riders cause problems for communities and police in Princeton area

Two women injured after ATV hits tree beside KVR

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

RCMP issue 10 rules for happy long weekend in Tulameen

‘Enough is enough,’ says police sergeant

Osoyoos and Princeton break temperature records

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

COLUMN: B.C. wine will cost more

B.C. wineries already pay a significant amount of taxes to local, provincial and federal governments

Two new wildfires burning east of Okanagan Falls

Both fires were under two hectares in size as of Thursday night, neither threatening structures

Province to install highway barriers along sections of Highway 97

New barriers set to be installed between Penticton and Summerland, and Armstrong and Vernon

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Most Read