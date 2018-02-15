B.C. high school student sent on assignment at Winter Olympics

Langley’s Kevin Kim has been hired to create promotional video with athletes in PyeongChang

Kevin Kim, a grade 12 Walnut Grove Secondary student, is at the winter Olympics in Pyeongchange working for Proctor & Gamble to interview and film Korean athletes. Submitted photo

Kevin Kim, a senior student at Langley’s Walnut Grove Secondary School, is off to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on assignment by Proctor & Gamble.

This opportunity will have the Grade 12 student interviewing and photographing Korean athletes, while also filming P&G sponsored events.

Kevin left Feb. 15 and the Times had a chance to interview him while he waited at Vancouver Airport for his flight to South Korea.

Kevin will spend 12 days interviewing athletes and being on site documenting the Games to create promotional videos for Proctor & Gamble.

“I’m really excited. I think I’m most looking forward to meeting the athletes and interviewing them,” said Kevin. “This is a great start to my career in film and photography.”

Besides having won multiple film contests and awards, having an exceptional eye for graphic design and even running a wedding videography side business, he now can add Olympic photographer/videographer to his resume.

Kevin’s video production teacher Ryan Radford said he wasn’t surprised his student was chosen for such a prestigious assignment, even at such a young age.

“He’s one of the most impressive digital artists I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. From videography to motion graphics to graphic design, photography, website design and beyond, everything he does is beyond anything normally expected of a high school student,” said Radford.

“The work he produces is already at industry-level, and I have no doubt he could get a great career in any of these fields.”

Kevin is originally from Korea and so he said this is also a nice opportunity to see his family again.

“I haven’t seen them in a long time,” he said.

His mom is travelling with him.

He said he will do the pre-edits and then hand over his work for final finishing touches to P&G. He expects to bring back his own personal photography and footage from the Games as well.



monique@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter