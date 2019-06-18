A copy of HSS’s new dress code (Facebook photo)

B.C. high school withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

Notices for a dress code policy at Hazelton Secondary School (HSS) are no more.

CBC News is reporting that HSS have withdrawn notices the school previously issued in May regarding guidelines around dressing at school.

The notice, printed on yellow paper, contains images of men and women with arrows pointing to various parts of bodies and text accompanying it explaining what clothes students are not allowed to wear.

READ NOW: https://www.interior-news.com/news/new-hazelton-secondary-school-dress-code-sparks-controversy/

In a May 30 interview with the Interior News, Anissa Watson said she had some problems with the way the new code was implemented.

“There was no preamble from the school, no consultation with parents, no consultations with students.

My first thought was, ‘Oh, I was at the school yesterday helping out as a volunteer [and] I broke dress code — I wore a tank top.’ It was 27 degrees, you know?”

READ NOW: https://www.interior-news.com/web-poll/school-dress-code-poll/

She added that, beyond the physical limitations of the code, she was bothered by the emphasis it placed on girls ostensibly distracting boys by what they are wearing.

“My daughter was told that she shouldn’t wear something that [will] cause a boy to have to cover his eyes to walk down the hallway, that’s my concern, the dress code isn’t there to teach the students about respect and professionalism,” she said, adding that when her daughter expressed concerns to a male teacher she was told she was being immature.

Superintendent of Schools for SD82 Katherine McIntosh previously told the Interior News that the dress code was an interim measure and that the school looks forward to developing a code with input from students and parents alike.

“Input from all stakeholders is key to any successful policy. Together, the HSS community will design a dress code that has received input and review from all involved,” said McIntosh.

This is a developing story.

More to come.

Previous story
Dash-cam video in trial of accused B.C. cop killer shows man with a gun
Next story
First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

Just Posted

Leave your dogs at home, they can’t take the heat

Kelowna police responded to six reports of dogs left alone in hot cars this month

Two homes threatened by West Kelowna grass fire

The blaze is just off Lower Glenrosa Road

Okanagan College’s Women In Trades Training program celebrates 1,000 students

Since 2009, WITT has trained approximately 100 women each year

Gospel Mission hosts ninth annual BBQ event

The hard work done by KGM partners will be celebrated with hamburgers

Rockets ready to take flight at upcoming NHL draft

A handful of Kelowna’s best could hear their name at the draft starting Friday

VIDEO: Sexting teens at risk of depression and substance abuse, Canadian study says

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

B.C. high school withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

Video: Shuswap Search and Rescue airlifts injured mountain biker

North Vancouver woman falls on trail in North Shuswap

South Okanagan man sentenced to 18 months for two firearm offences

Waylon Faulhafer prohibited from possessing a firearm for life and issued DNA order

Shuswap police request public’s help after cat shot in shoulder

Chase RCMP seeking information, small calibre bullets lodged in shoulder of pet

Woman brings mortar round to Shuswap RCMP detachment

Chase officers contact the Canadian Forces to dispose of the suspected explosive device

Arrested suspect connected to string of Okanagan robberies

Man arrested after failed robbery at Enderby store may be involved in four other such crimes

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors announcer credited with calming crowds after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Mini-horse visits residents at Lower Mainland care home

Gunner turned a visit with grandpa into a major event for everyone at the residence

Most Read