A neighbour thwarted the potential sale of a home in Oak Bay, which was listed without the owner’s consent. (Google street view)

A neighbour thwarted the potential sale of a home in Oak Bay, which was listed without the owner’s consent. (Google street view)

B.C. home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Neighbour thwarts real estate scam with a phone call

Getting to know the neighbours saved one Oak Bay homeowner from having their home sold by a scammer.

Using a series of emails and fake identification, Oak Bay police say a scammer listed a residence on Bartlett Drive for sale without the consent of the legal homeowner.

Someone pretending to be the owner contacted a property management company representative in early February, according to Deputy Chief Mark Fisher.

The suspect said they had changed their email and provided a new phone number. The suspect signed the email in the name of the property owner but did not provide any proof of identification. In mid-February, the suspect contacted the property management representative asking for a property valuation and was referred to a local realtor. Once the valuation was complete, the suspect requested, again by email, that the house be listed for sale.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay resident bilked $3,300 in puppy scam

“During this process, the suspect provided a fraudulent passport in the name of the property owner and a fraudulent health card,” Fisher said. “The house was listed and there were showings of the residence to potential buyers.”

The scam didn’t get that far, however, as a neighbour walking by noticed the realty sign and contacted the actual owner of the residence. The owner, in turn, contacted the realtor to advise of the fraud and the listing was removed.

The incident was reported to police and investigated with the assistance of the Saanich Police Department’s financial crimes unit. While the sale was avoided, a suspect was not identified.

“There was very limited suspect information to work with given that none of the witnesses had ever met in person with the suspect,” Fisher said.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ ALSO: Gift card scam losses nearly tripled over last three years: Better Business Bureau

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayScams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Truck-sized boulder snarls traffic outside Lower Mainland
Next story
UPDATE: B.C. announces amendments to school mask mandate amid COVID surge

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Large Kelowna RCMP presence near KLO after high-speed chase

KLO is closed between Gordon and Richter Street

Summerhill Pyramid Winery is one of many patios that remain open in Kelowna. (Summerhill Pyramid Winery/ Facebook)
COVID-19: B.C. has banned indoor food service. Here’s a list of Kelowna restaurants with patios

You can still support local businesses in a safe way amid new provincial restrictions

A Shuswap Search and Rescue team of six helped to rescue three men, two Kelowna residents and one from the Sicamous area who, after spending the night in a ravine between the Owlhead and Blue Lake cabins, were airlifted to safety on Monday, March 29, 2021. (File photo)
Two Kelowna sledders among party rescued after night on mountains near Sicamous

Call made to search and rescue after one of the men didn’t show up for work

An empty bar is seen in the Granville Street entertainment district just after 9 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. A public health order was issued that instructed liquor stores, restaurants, bars and pubs to end liquor sales at 8 p.m. Wednesday in a bid to control COVID-19 transmission at St. Patrick’s Day festivities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Central Okanagan restaurant owners frustrated following indoor dining ban

“Restaurants are painted with a brush of being the root of all evil,” said 19 Okanagan Grill and Bar owner

Police cordoned off three suites at Golden Age Apartments on Prior Road in Rutland on Sunday, March 21. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Attempted murder charge laid in domestic violence-related Rutland shooting

Darin Holden, 52, has been charged with attempted murder

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

SilverStar Mountain Resort is still slated to close for the season April 5, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
SilverStar pivots amid new COVID-19 orders

With one week to go, dining options shift under new public health orders

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

Many in younger age groups are frontline workers, or parents of young children who are in school

A Comox Valley woman used her experience battling COVID-19 to encourage others to get vaccinated. Black Press file photo
B.C. woman wants to help others by sharing intimate look at her COVID-19 experience

“Hopefully, (my story) can show that someone you love can go through (COVID) and it is real …”

B.C. employers can apply for a tax credit for hiring, rehiring laid-off employees or increasing hours. (Vernon Morning Star)
B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 hiring, rehiring tax credit

Credit can be applied to outstanding employer health tax

Ken Meuckon on March 26, 2021, next to a photo of the tracks he found on his property near Coombs Junction in the winter of 2019. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. man asks: Barefoot Bigfoot or just big-footed bear tracks?

Frightening recent encounter brings back memories of strange print found on property

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Canucks’ Adam Gaudette celebrated a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks player Adam Gaudette tests positive for COVID-19, removed from ice

The forward played 11 minutes on ice during Vancouver’s last game, March 24

Armstrong restaurants like the Station Diner on Pleasant Valley Boulevard have received the support of the city and Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce to use city sidewalks and parking spaces for patio service until April 19 in wake of the provincial health order update Monday, March 29. (Facebook photo)
Armstrong OKs sidewalk patios in wake of new orders

City throws support behind restaurants to allow expansion through to April 19

Most Read