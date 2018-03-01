Environment Minister George Heyman, Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announce they are proceeding with the Site C dam to avoid further B.C. Hydro rate increases, Dec. 11, 2017. (Black Press files)

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

The B.C. Utilities Commission has refused the NDP government’s planned B.C. Hydro rate freeze, approving a three per cent increase for 2018.

The commission announced Thursday that it has approved increases of four per cent for 2016, 3.5 per cent for 2017 and three per cent to take effect April 1 of this year. The increases were part of the B.C. Liberal government’s 10-year rate plan, as it embarked on the Site C dam project and major refits of dams in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island.

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announced in November that the government had instructed B.C. Hydro to change its application to the commission to deliver a rate freeze for this year.

RELATED: NDP promises Hydro rate freeze for 2018

Mungall said she is disappointed about the decision, and blamed it on the “financial mess” left behind by the B.C. Liberal government, which piled up deferred debt and directed the commission to hold rates down in previous years.

“We chose not to go with that direction, because we felt that was an inappropriate way to start our relationship with this independent regulator,” Mungall said.

She noted that people who have difficulty paying their electricity bills will soon be able to apply for a “crisis grant,” and the utility’s winter rate program is in effect to allow people to defer payment of the highest electricity bills of the year.

Mungall said the BCUC review looked beyond rates to the broader financial state of the utility.

“And what they uncovered, in a nutshell, is a mess,” Mungall said. “And it’s not fair to ratepayers, it’s not fair to British Columbians and that’s why we’re going to clean up that mess.”

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson said the rate freeze is another broken promise, along with the NDP’s $400-a-year rebate for renters and $10-a-day child care.

Previous story
Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’
Next story
UPDATE: Plea deal for man charged in Armstrong teen’s murder

Just Posted

UPDATE: Plea deal for man charged in Armstrong teen’s murder

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea March 12, in Vernon

OC Students’ Union resigned to tuition fee hike

College commitment to improved student services softens financial hit

West Kelowna still repairing damage caused by 2o17 floods

Two new projects, one on Powers Creek and another on McDougall Creek, about to start says city

Mayors of Kelowna and West Kelowna react to speculation tax

Colin Basran and Doug Findlater say singling out Kelowna and West Kelowna was not fair

Children’s festival to be held in Lake Country

The annual Lake Country Children’s Festival will take place tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 5 near Kamloops

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Penticton RCMP still investigating Atkinson homicide

Dale Atkinson’s spouse, previously identified as a suspect in the matter, died last month

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

Beer appreciation courses on tap in Vernon, Kelowna

Award-winning brewmasters to lead informative session on craft beer revolution March 8 and 10

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

Most Read