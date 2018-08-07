Intersection camera in Vancouver records pickup truck running red light, generating a ticket that is mailed to the registered owner. (ICBC)

B.C. intersection cameras now live around the clock

Red-light runners get tickets in the mail, speeders to be added later

Intersection cameras are now operational 24 hours a day at 140 high-crash intersections around B.C., issuing tickets for running red lights.

The upgrade began last fall, as the B.C. government struggles with accident and injury claims that have pushed ICBC rates up in recent years. The cameras had been activated for six hours a day during high traffic times. They now run continuously, recording speeding and red light violations.

“Last year we saw a record 350,000 crashes in B.C., with about 60 per cent of them happening at intersections,” said B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. “The full activation of these cameras is overdue and an important step for safety on some of our busiest roadways.”

The ministry reports that more tickets are being issued since the operation of the cameras has been extended, but statistics won’t be available until an annual report is compiled this fall.

Farnworth emphasized that the change is not a return to photo radar, a system of cameras in unmarked vans that was ended in 2001.

RELATED: B.C. NDP quizzed on ‘photo radar 2.0’

Intersection cameras are now being used to gauge speeders, but the threshold for issuing speeding tickets has not yet been determined.

“The analysis of speed and crash data is still underway to inform the decisions around that aspect of the project,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Enforcement will focus on the fastest vehicles at these locations, whether they are passing through on a green, yellow or red light. What we do know is thousands of vehicles are going through at more than 30 km/h over the speed limit throughout the year.”

There are about 140 automatic red light cameras in B.C., located mostly in the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island. There are a few cameras in the Okanagan and one in Prince George, operated by ICBC at identified high-crash intersections.

All of the cameras were activated for 24-hour operation by the end of July.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Open-flame floating lanterns land in B.C. residential neighbourhood
Next story
A year after the Okanagan Centre wildfire, Lake Country residents return home

Just Posted

Kelowna road blocked after cyclist is hit by vehicle

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Richter Street and Doyle Avenue

A year after the Okanagan Centre wildfire, Lake Country residents return home

Buildings are being reconstructed along Nighthawk Road

Cycling event prompts Kelowna road closures

City to host Axel Merckx Youth Cycling Series Aug. 10 to 12

Okanagan electricity rates remain steady

Kelowna won’t see a rise in rates this year says FortisBC

Kelowna civic candidates to be given one-on-one opportunity with voters

Rutland Residents’ Association planning “general assembly” all-candidates gathering

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Cougar kills pregnant goat in B.C. suburb

Conservation officers called late Monday in Maple Ridge

27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

B.C. officials seek clarity after Saudi Arabia to reportedly remove students

Feud develops after Canada’s global affairs minister tweeted for release of human rights activists

Heat wave sparks North Okanagan wildfire growth

The Lumby area has four fires of note.

Open-flame floating lanterns land in B.C. residential neighbourhood

‘It did pose a risk to the community,’ fire chief says

Predator Ridge hosting job fair Thursday

Predator Ridge is holding a hiring fair on Thursday, Aug. 9.

Vernon back-to-school Reading Refresher Camp coming up

Help your child boost their reading skills in this one-week camp.

North Okanagan fitness specialist ranked top five in Canada

Sareena Sharma-Nickoli runs Soul Studio in Vernon.

Most Read