A home on Katzie First Nation in Pitt Meadows, which is receiving $7.8 million for 39 units of on-reserve housing. (File photo)

B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

An injection of $231 million will go to 26 communities across the province.

The B.C. government is investing $231 million to build more than 1,100 new affordable homes for Indigenous residents in 26 communities across the province.

It says the first set of homes selected through a new Indigenous housing fund include nearly 780 off-reserve homes and close to 370 homes on-reserve, making the province the first to invest in on-reserve housing.

Housing Minister Selina Robinson made the announcement today on the Katzie First Nation reserve in Pitt Meadows, which is receiving $7.8 million for 39 units of on-reserve housing for youth, elders and families.

Katzie Chief Grace Leon Cunningham says in a statement she’s extremely grateful that the community’s housing project was approved and the new units will have a significant impact for generations to come.

Robinson says the 1,143 new homes will be built over the next two to four years and are part of a 10-year, $550-million commitment to build 1,750 new social housing units for Indigenous Peoples.

READ MORE: B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing

Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser says Indigenous residents have faced disproportionately extraordinary housing challenges and stable housing is critical for keeping their communities and families thriving.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Road closure near Salmon Arm frustrating for residents

Just Posted

Lake Country’s Christmas event list

Tis the season to be merry, fa la la la la, la la la la

Rockets’ goalie leads team to third straight win

Roman Basran makes 23 saves against rivals Victoria Royals

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

West Kelowna Warriors drop game one against Wentachee Wild

The Warriors will look for revenge after a 6-3 loss in game two Satuday night

Children’s Christmas Faire returns to Lakeside school on Sunday.

The former Kelowna Waldorf school hosts the winter festivities.

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

Next step is the Senate, set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, dealing with the bill

Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden

Otter has eaten seven decorative koi so far at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

An injection of $231 million will go to 26 communities across the province.

Road closure near Salmon Arm frustrating for residents

Terry Robinson wants Kault Hill Road to be fixed and reopened

Shortened daylight in B.C. can put damper on mental health

Canadian Mental Health Association says 2%-3% of British Columbians get seasonal affective disorder

Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature

It started in January 2018, when House Speaker Darryl Plecas hired Alan Mullen as a special adviser

Canucks’ Roussel fined for biting Sharks defenceman

Forward Antoine Roussel has been ordered to pay $5,000 for biting Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Letter: Kelowna’s character and make up defended

“Why does he feel entitled to be elected?”

Letter: Don’t be a Grinch – keep the Kelowna skating rink fire going

“Give the warmth of the fire back to the children and their families.”

Most Read